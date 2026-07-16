Regional
Iran says it is in ‘existential war with America’
The U.S. launched two waves of attacks on Iran’s coastal defenses and missile sites on Wednesday after reimposing a naval blockade of its ports, while Iran struck back by targeting U.S. military sites in neighboring countries in what it called an “existential war” with America.
The latest escalation comes days after a fragile truce collapsed, raising the specter of a return to full-scale war, with Iran once again threatening to shut off more regional energy exports, Reuters reported.
Hostilities have intensified since Iran said late on Saturday it had closed the Strait of Hormuz. Military operations are also keeping ships from transiting the vital artery, which carried about a fifth of global oil and gas shipments before the war. Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, closed at a one-month high of $84.95 a barrel on Wednesday.
U.S. Central Command said the military had attacked coastal defense systems and cruise missile storage and launch sites on Iran’s Greater Tunb Island starting around 6:00 a.m. EDT (1000 GMT), then launched a second wave of strikes against multiple cities nine hours later.
“U.S. forces struck Iranian command centers, air defense sites, missile and drone capabilities, and coastal surveillance facilities,” it said in a statement, adding it also hit targets in Bandar Abbas, home to Iran’s largest port and key navy and Iran’s Revolutionary Guards facilities on the Strait of Hormuz.
“Earlier this morning, American forces struck coastal defense and cruise missile sites on Greater Tunb Island during a 90-minute wave,” the U.S. military added.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Wednesday it had struck U.S. military targets in the region, including in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan. The Guards said they targeted a gathering for U.S. military personnel and a radar system at Ali Al Salem air base in Kuwait with a missile and drone attack.
Three U.S. officials told Reuters that U.S. strikes aimed at forcing open the strait are also targeting Iranian military capabilities the U.S. would want to destroy before executing more complex operations.
The U.S. military also said it disabled an unladen oil tanker attempting to sail toward Iran’s Kharg Island after it ignored multiple warnings, firing Hellfire missiles into the ship’s smokestack. Since resuming a naval blockade against Iran on Tuesday, the U.S. has redirected two ships and disabled another, the military said.
Iranian news media reported a series of explosions, mainly in coastal areas such as Bandar Abbas. Other explosions or projectile strikes were reported around the city of Ahvaz, just inland from the northern end of the Gulf, and Konarak, Sirik and Qeshm in southern Iran.
Press TV reported at least two explosions in the central Iranian city of Khondab, about 250 km (155 miles) southwest of Tehran. Mehr news agency reported Iran activated its air defenses in Tehran to counter “hostile threats.”
Iranian state broadcaster IRIB reported that the U.S. attacks struck near a hospital in Ahvaz that houses a pediatric cancer center, forcing the temporary evacuation of the hospital. Families have come out to the streets around the hospital to care for their children, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) said.
After the first wave, Tehran’s top negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf issued a statement declaring that Iranian security depended on maintaining what he called “Iranian arrangements” in the strait.
“We are in an essential and existential war with America,” Qalibaf said.
The war has killed thousands of people and displaced millions, mainly in Iran and Lebanon, where conflict restarted between Israel and Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah. In July alone, U.S. attacks have killed 35 people, Tasnim reported, citing a health ministry official.
TRUMP SAYS IRAN WANTS TO SETTLE
Trump struck a triumphant note, as he has repeatedly since the U.S. and Israel started hostilities on February 28, saying, “We’ll have Iran defeated soon. They’ll be defeated very soon.”
Speaking at a roundtable event at the Pennsylvania Defense and Innovation Summit, Trump also claimed the Iranians want to “settle so badly.”
“They don’t like what we’re doing, and they do want to settle. We’ll find out whether or not we settle with them, or we just finish it off,” Trump said.
On Tuesday, Trump said U.S. negotiators had been in touch with their Iranian counterparts to tell them “you better make a deal.”
Iran’s military spokesperson said that the only way to reopen the Strait of Hormuz was for the U.S. to comply with the 14-point memorandum of understanding that the two sides signed in June, and the implementation of “Iranian regulations” regarding ship traffic in the strait.
Even amid the hostilities, there was a possible sign of goodwill. Trump said Iran had allowed an American who was “wrongfully detained” under the Biden administration in 2024 to leave the country.
“The United States of America appreciates this gesture of Goodwill by Iran,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Human rights attorney Jared Genser identified the released American as Dena Karari, who had been prevented from leaving Iran since December 2024.
“Dena is now safe and traveling back to the United States,” Genser wrote on X, thanking Trump for his efforts to free her.
Regional
Iran says more than 30 civilians killed in latest attacks as tensions with US escalate
The conflict has escalated sharply in recent weeks, with both countries exchanging strikes amid growing tensions over security in the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran says more than 30 civilians have been killed in recent attacks in the country’s south as military tensions with the United States continue to intensify.
Government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani said on Wednesday that the casualties occurred during recent attacks targeting southern Iran, although she did not specify the locations or provide further details.
“In the recent attacks on the southern part of the country, more than 30 civilians lost their lives,” Mohajerani said in a post on X.
Meanwhile, Iranian media reported that fresh US strikes targeted three locations in Bushehr Province on Wednesday morning. According to the province’s governor, no injuries were reported in the latest attacks.
Bushehr, on Iran’s Gulf coast, is home to key energy infrastructure, including the country’s only operational nuclear power plant, making it a strategically significant region.
The latest strikes come a day after US President Donald Trump said military operations against Iran would continue and intensify unless Tehran agreed to resume negotiations. Trump warned that the United States could begin targeting Iran’s power plants and bridges in the coming days if diplomatic efforts fail.
The conflict has escalated sharply in recent weeks, with both countries exchanging strikes amid growing tensions over security in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil shipping routes.
Despite a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding aimed at reducing hostilities and creating a framework for peace talks, fighting has continued. Iran has also submitted a letter to the United Nations accusing the United States of violating the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding and undermining efforts to reach a lasting ceasefire.
The latest developments have heightened international concerns that the conflict could further destabilize the region and disrupt global energy supplies.
Regional
Trump says US attacking Iran capabilities related to Strait of Hormuz
Trump also said that it could be that there are Iranian drones in Cuba.
President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday that the United States was attacking Iran’s capabilities related to the Strait of Hormuz, amid renewed military action between the two countries, Reuters reported.
The US military said on Monday it was launching fresh strikes against Iran but Trump told reporters at the Oval Office on Monday that he had not decided that a negotiated settlement could not be reached with Tehran.
Trump also said that it could be that there are Iranian drones in Cuba.
“If they do have that, and they might very well have that, we’ll take care of it,” he said.
“We’re not going to have a problem. We’re not going to allow that to happen so it could be that they are storing some. We’re looking into it now.
Regional
US launches major strikes on Iran as Tehran retaliates across Gulf
The latest escalation marks one of the most intense exchanges since the conflict began earlier this year, raising fresh concerns about regional stability.
The United States carried out multiple waves of airstrikes against Iran early Monday, targeting military infrastructure in response to Tehran’s recent attack on a commercial container ship in the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran retaliated by launching missiles and drones at several countries hosting US military forces across the Middle East.
The latest escalation marks one of the most intense exchanges since the conflict began earlier this year, raising fresh concerns about regional stability despite ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at securing a lasting ceasefire.
According to the US Central Command (CENTCOM), approximately 140 targets were struck during the operation, including missile and drone launch sites, ammunition depots, communications facilities and other military installations.
“The Strait of Hormuz is a vital maritime corridor for global trade,” CENTCOM said in a statement.
“Iran does not control it. US forces are postured and prepared to ensure that freedom of navigation remains available to commercial shipping despite Iran’s continued unwarranted aggression, harassment, threats and arbitrary declarations.”
President Donald Trump defended the operation, saying in an interview with NBC’s Meet the Press: “We bombed the hell out of them last night.”
Iranian state media reported explosions in several locations across the country early Monday and said at least one person had been killed in the strikes.
In response, Iran launched missiles and drones toward several Gulf states, triggering air defence systems across the region.
Missile warning sirens sounded in Bahrain, home to the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, while Kuwait said its air defence systems intercepted incoming projectiles. There were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage.
Iran’s retaliatory strikes also targeted Qatar, which has played a key role in mediating ceasefire negotiations, as well as the United Arab Emirates, whose military said its air defences successfully intercepted Iranian missiles and drones.
Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard confirmed it had begun retaliatory operations following the US attacks.
The Strait of Hormuz remains at the centre of the crisis. The strategic waterway, through which a significant portion of the world’s oil and natural gas exports pass, has become the main point of contention in negotiations between Washington and Tehran.
Iran has insisted it has the authority to control access to the strait and has threatened to impose charges on vessels using the route. The United States maintains that international shipping must continue without interference.
“The era of one-sided deals is over,” Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf wrote on social media.
“We told you: keep your word or pay the price. Reality is knocking.”
Although Iran has declared the strait closed, US officials insist commercial shipping remains possible under the protection of American naval forces, which have established alternative routes closer to Oman’s coastline.
The continued attacks on vessels transiting the area have disrupted global shipping and energy markets, although oil prices have retreated from earlier wartime highs.
The latest military action comes as international mediators continue efforts to preserve a 60-day interim agreement intended to pave the way for a permanent end to hostilities.
Pakistan, Qatar and Egypt remain engaged in diplomatic efforts to prevent the conflict from widening.
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres warned that renewed large-scale fighting would have severe consequences for the region.
“A return to full-scale hostilities would have catastrophic consequences,” Guterres said.
Meanwhile, Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, issued his first public statement since succeeding his late father, vowing that Iran would avenge the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and continue resisting what he described as foreign aggression.
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