AFN 2.5 billion in worn banknotes removed from circulation over past year

Da Afghanistan Bank (central bank) says it has collected and destroyed worn-out banknotes worth around AFN 2.5 billion over the past year as part of efforts to maintain the quality of currency in circulation.

Hasibullah Noori, spokesperson for Da Afghanistan Bank, said citizens can exchange worn banknotes for new ones by visiting the central bank or commercial banks.

The move comes as some citizens and money changers report an increase in worn banknotes in the market. They say such notes are often difficult to use in daily transactions, with some people refusing to accept them.

Money changers say the situation has created difficulties in routine transactions and called for more worn banknotes to be removed from circulation.

Da Afghanistan Bank has urged citizens to take better care of Afghan currency to prevent banknotes from becoming worn before the end of their expected lifespan. The bank says premature replacement and printing of banknotes imposes additional costs.

Bank officials said new banknotes are being injected into circulation based on monetary policy and market demand.