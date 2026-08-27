Standardized orthography for Dari and Pashto languages is essential: official

Mujahir Farahi, Deputy Minister of Publications at Afghanistan’s Ministry of Information and Culture, says establishing a clear and consistent writing system for Pashto and Dari is essential.

He made the remarks at the closing ceremony of a scientific and cultural workshop on the “Revision and Standardization of Pashto and Dari Orthography” held at the National Museum in Kabul.

The workshop was organized by the Supreme Council of Languages under the ministry’s Deputy Ministry of Arts and Culture. University professors, researchers, linguists, writers and representatives from the Ministries of Education and Higher Education and the Academy of Sciences attended the event.

Farahi said languages have different dialects and writing practices, and developing a consistent orthographic system could help reduce differences in written language.

He added that such academic gatherings provide an opportunity for professors, researchers and linguists to exchange views and contribute to the development of the languages.

Sheikh Abdul Rahman Tayebi, Deputy Minister of Arts and Culture, also stressed the importance of preserving and strengthening Afghanistan’s languages, culture and literature.

Meanwhile, professors and members of the Supreme Council of Languages said the proposed standardization of Pashto and Dari orthography was developed and finalized with the participation of academics, researchers and linguists.

They said implementing the proposal could reduce spelling differences, improve consistency in writing and promote more standardized use of Pashto and Dari in education, academia, culture and the media.