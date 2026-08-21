Belarus ready to boost petroleum trade and investment cooperation with Afghanistan

Belarus has expressed readiness to expand economic cooperation with Afghanistan, including the transportation and import of petroleum products through direct agreements with Afghan government institutions and private-sector companies.

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Friday that Deputy Minister Ahmadullah Zahid held talks with Belarusian Deputy Trade Minister Vlad Mirvoyevich Ryzhkovsky and senior officials from Belarus’ oil and investment sectors.

The discussions focused on boosting bilateral trade, expanding Afghanistan’s exports, importing petroleum products from Belarus, attracting investment and strengthening cooperation in the industrial and energy sectors.

The two sides also discussed closer engagement between private-sector businesses and the need to make effective use of the economic potential of both countries.

According to the ministry, officials stressed the importance of expanding trade relations, developing joint investment opportunities and creating practical mechanisms for broader economic cooperation.

The Belarusian delegation assured Afghan officials that it would take the necessary steps to establish direct cooperation and sign agreements with Afghan government institutions and private companies for the transportation and import of petroleum products.

The meeting comes as Afghanistan seeks to diversify its economic and trade partnerships, increase exports and attract greater foreign investment and cooperation from countries in the region and beyond.