Business
Belarus ready to boost petroleum trade and investment cooperation with Afghanistan
Officials stressed the importance of expanding trade relations, developing joint investment opportunities and creating practical mechanisms for broader economic cooperation.
Belarus has expressed readiness to expand economic cooperation with Afghanistan, including the transportation and import of petroleum products through direct agreements with Afghan government institutions and private-sector companies.
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Friday that Deputy Minister Ahmadullah Zahid held talks with Belarusian Deputy Trade Minister Vlad Mirvoyevich Ryzhkovsky and senior officials from Belarus’ oil and investment sectors.
The discussions focused on boosting bilateral trade, expanding Afghanistan’s exports, importing petroleum products from Belarus, attracting investment and strengthening cooperation in the industrial and energy sectors.
The two sides also discussed closer engagement between private-sector businesses and the need to make effective use of the economic potential of both countries.
According to the ministry, officials stressed the importance of expanding trade relations, developing joint investment opportunities and creating practical mechanisms for broader economic cooperation.
The Belarusian delegation assured Afghan officials that it would take the necessary steps to establish direct cooperation and sign agreements with Afghan government institutions and private companies for the transportation and import of petroleum products.
The meeting comes as Afghanistan seeks to diversify its economic and trade partnerships, increase exports and attract greater foreign investment and cooperation from countries in the region and beyond.
Business
Iran’s president calls for facilitation of trade with Afghanistan
Business
Afghanistan, Kuwait explore new investment and trade opportunities
The Afghan Embassy in Kuwait said the talks focused on Afghanistan’s security and stability, economic potential and available investment opportunities.
Afghanistan and Kuwait have discussed expanding trade and investment cooperation during a meeting between Afghanistan’s Chargé d’Affaires in Kuwait, Mohammad Shafiq Khatib, and prominent Kuwaiti investor Ajeej Khalaf, along with a number of businessmen and investors.
The Afghan Embassy in Kuwait said the talks focused on Afghanistan’s security and stability, economic potential and available investment opportunities.
The sides stressed the importance of strengthening trade and economic ties and expanding investment cooperation between the two countries.
Khatib invited Kuwaiti businessmen and investors to visit Afghanistan, explore investment opportunities and consider investing in various sectors of the Afghan economy.
The meeting comes as Afghanistan seeks to attract more foreign investment and strengthen economic and commercial ties with regional and international partners.
Business
Azizi: Afghanistan ready to attract Chinese and Uzbek investment
On the sidelines of the conference, Azizi and his delegation visited an exhibition showcasing Uzbek products and manufactured goods.
Afghanistan is ready to attract investment from Chinese and Uzbek companies across key sectors of the economy, Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi said at a trade conference in Uzbekistan’s Termez.
Speaking at the Surkhandarya–China Trade Conference, Azizi said recent exchanges between Afghan, Uzbek and Chinese officials and business delegations had opened new opportunities for trade, transit and investment.
He described China as a key economic partner and an important player in strengthening regional connectivity, while emphasizing the need to increase Afghan exports to regional markets, particularly China.
Azizi said Afghanistan was prepared to facilitate investment by Chinese and Uzbek companies in mining, agriculture, food processing, energy, manufacturing, machinery and economic infrastructure.
He also called for the development of new transit corridors linking Central Asia with China, saying Afghan exports could be transported through Uzbekistan’s trade networks to China and other regional markets.
The minister said joint investment and the processing of Afghanistan’s raw materials inside the country could create sustainable and mutually beneficial economic opportunities across the region.
Officials from Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and China, as well as private-sector representatives, attended the conference.
Balkh Governor Mohammad Yousuf Wafa highlighted the longstanding friendly relations between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan and the investment opportunities available in Balkh province.
On the sidelines of the conference, Azizi and his delegation visited an exhibition showcasing Uzbek products and manufactured goods.
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