Sport
Afghanistan to face Pakistan, India and Australia at 2027 Cricket World Cup
The Afghan side will begin its World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 8 in Tshwane of South Africa.
Afghanistan will face Pakistan, Zimbabwe, India and Australia in the group stage of the 2027 Men’s Cricket World Cup, after the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the tournament schedule.
Afghanistan has been drawn in Group A alongside defending champions Australia, India, Pakistan, Zimbabwe and one qualifier.
The Afghan side will begin its World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 8 in Tshwane of South Africa.
Afghanistan will then face Zimbabwe on October 11 in Bulawayo of Zimbabwe, followed by a highly anticipated clash with India on October 14 in Tshwane.
The team’s fourth group-stage match will be against Australia on October 18 in KuGompo City of South Africa, before Afghanistan concludes its group campaign against Qualifier A on October 21, also in KuGompo City.
The top three teams from each group will advance to the Super 7 phase, along with the fourth-placed team that has the better record between the two groups.
The Super 7 phase will be played from October 25 to November 14, with the seven teams starting the phase without carrying any points from the group stage. Each team will play six matches.
The top four teams in the Super 7 standings will advance to the semi-finals, scheduled for November 17 and 18 in Cape Town and Tshwane respectively. The final will be played in Johannesburg on November 21.
The 2027 World Cup will be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, with the tournament beginning on October 2 with a three-team Super Series in Windhoek.
Afghanistan is among the 12 teams already placed in the group stage. The remaining four World Cup places will be decided through the Cricket World Cup Qualifier, with the qualifier winner advancing directly to the group stage and the other three teams competing in the Super Series for the final spot.
The group stage officially begins on October 7, with Australia facing India in Cape Town in a repeat of the 2023 World Cup final.
Sport
Arman FC crush Toofan Herat 4-0 in ACL clash
In stoppage time, Noah Ali Rustami added a fourth goal for Arman FC, sealing a 4-0 victory over Toofan Herat.
Arman FC recorded a 4-0 victory over Toofan Herat in the 33rd match of the sixth season of the Afghanistan Champions League in Kabul on Thursday.
Playing at the Afghanistan Football Federation Stadium, Arman FC made a fast start, taking the lead in the second minute through Ahmad Jawad Wahedi.
The hosts continued to press for a second goal, with Malcolm Isaiah Shaw hitting the post in the fifth minute. Shaw found the net four minutes later to double Arman FC’s lead.
Arman FC continued to create opportunities before halftime, with Esmatullah Hadafmand testing the Toofan Herat defense in the 21st minute. The hosts went into the break 2-0 ahead.
Arman FC maintained its attacking pressure after the restart and extended the lead in the 57th minute when Shokorullah Kohi made it 3-0.
Noah Ali Rustami added a fourth goal in stoppage time to complete the 4-0 victory.
Malcolm Isaiah Shaw was named Player of the Match.
Arman FC will face Abu Muslim Farah in its next league match on October 5.
The sixth season of the Afghanistan Champions League is being broadcast live on Ariana Television. Fans are encouraged to follow ATN’s social media pages for all updates, news and match highlights.
Sport
Khurasan Faryab and Ariana Khost settle for 1-1 draw
Khurasan Faryab and Ariana Khost played out a 1-1 draw in the 32nd match of the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan in Kabul on Thursday.
The match was played at the Afghanistan Football Federation Stadium.
Rafiullah Mohammadi put Khurasan Faryab ahead in the closing minutes of the first half, giving his side a 1-0 lead at the break.
Ariana Khost stepped up the pressure in the second half, and their efforts paid off in the 84th minute when Omid Sarwari found the back of the net to level the score.
The two sides shared the points after neither team could find a winning goal.
Khurasan Faryab will face Sorkh Poshan Khafi on October 4, while Ariana Khost will take on Omar Zawak Herat on October 5.
All sixth-season Roshan Afghanistan Champions League matches are being broadcast live on Ariana Television.
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