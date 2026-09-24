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Tahawol: Discussion on fresh Pakistani airstrikes on Afghanistan

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Tahawol: Opening of the 81st UN General Assembly Session

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Tahawol: Reactions to Pakistan’s attacks on Afghanistan discussed

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Tahawol: Uncertain future of Afghanistan’s permanent UN seat

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September 21, 2026

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