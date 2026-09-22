Pezeshkian heads to UN as Iran vows to defend its position

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian left Tehran for New York on Tuesday to attend the 81st United Nations General Assembly, where he says he will defend Iran’s positions and highlight what Tehran describes as the hardships facing its people and the wider region.

Speaking at a press conference before his departure on Tuesday, Pezeshkian said the UN gathering provides Iran with an opportunity to present its views to the international community.

“We will defend our positions with strength at international forums,” he said.

Pezeshkian said he would meet politicians, cultural figures and media representatives during his visit and discuss issues including regional conflicts, international law and what he described as violations of commitments made to Iran during previous negotiations.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is already in New York. He arrived on Monday ahead of the General Assembly and is expected to hold talks and consultations with foreign officials during the UN gathering.

Araghchi has said Iran’s main objective at the UN is to defend the rights and interests of the Iranian people and use the gathering as a platform for diplomacy.

The Iranian delegation’s presence comes amid ongoing tensions between Tehran and Washington.

A senior Iranian official told Reuters on Tuesday that Iran was prepared to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days if the United States eased military pressure and lifted its blockade of Iranian ports. The official said the Iranian delegation in New York had full authority to pursue diplomatic discussions.

Pezeshkian meanwhile said Iran had repeatedly entered negotiations and agreements only to see the other side fail to honour its commitments. He argued that lasting peace and security required respect for the rights of nations and individuals.

He also criticised military actions and developments in Gaza and other parts of the Middle East, saying attacks on civilians and public facilities could not simply be justified as counter-terrorism measures.

Pezeshkian is expected to address the UN General Assembly on Wednesday. His visit comes as the United States and Iran remain at odds over the conflict and the possibility of renewed diplomacy.

The Iranian president has said his trip will be aimed at presenting Iran’s position, explaining developments in the region and conveying what he called the message of the Iranian people to the international community.