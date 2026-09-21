Afghan wushu athlete Khalid Hotak defeats Yemeni opponent at Asian Games

Sorkh Poshan Khafi continued their strong start to the sixth season of the Afghanistan Champions League with a 3-1 victory over Toofan Herat on Sunday.

The win keeps Sorkh Poshan Khafi unbeaten in the competition and strengthens their position among the early leaders.

Sorkh Poshan Khafi took control of the match and found the net three times, while Toofan Herat managed one goal in response.

Sorkh Poshan Khafi’s Yaser Safi was named Player of the Match following an impressive individual performance that helped his team secure another important victory.

Enayatullah Kohi scored the only goal for Toofan Herat, while Yaser Safi netted his team’s first goal. This was followed by Naweed Mahbobi’s goal and later Sahel Sarwari netted the third goal for Sorkh Poshan.

The result extends Sorkh Poshan Khafi’s winning run after they opened their campaign with victories over Aino Mina and Arman FC. They are also currently sitting at the top of the leader board with 9 points.

For Toofan Herat, the defeat is another setback after the side had started the competition with a win over Istiqlal Kabul. They will now look to respond in their next fixture and get their campaign back on track.

With three wins from three matches, Sorkh Poshan Khafi have made an impressive start to the Afghanistan Champions League and will be looking to maintain their momentum as the competition continues.

Live and exclusive on ATN

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