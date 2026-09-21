Sport
Afghan wushu athlete Khalid Hotak defeats Yemeni opponent at Asian Games
Sport
Sorkh Poshan Khafi beat Toofan Herat 3-1 in Afghanistan Champions League
The win keeps Sorkh Poshan Khafi unbeaten in the competition and strengthens their position among the early leaders.
Sorkh Poshan Khafi continued their strong start to the sixth season of the Afghanistan Champions League with a 3-1 victory over Toofan Herat on Sunday.
The win keeps Sorkh Poshan Khafi unbeaten in the competition and strengthens their position among the early leaders.
Sorkh Poshan Khafi took control of the match and found the net three times, while Toofan Herat managed one goal in response.
Sorkh Poshan Khafi’s Yaser Safi was named Player of the Match following an impressive individual performance that helped his team secure another important victory.
Enayatullah Kohi scored the only goal for Toofan Herat, while Yaser Safi netted his team’s first goal. This was followed by Naweed Mahbobi’s goal and later Sahel Sarwari netted the third goal for Sorkh Poshan.
The result extends Sorkh Poshan Khafi’s winning run after they opened their campaign with victories over Aino Mina and Arman FC. They are also currently sitting at the top of the leader board with 9 points.
For Toofan Herat, the defeat is another setback after the side had started the competition with a win over Istiqlal Kabul. They will now look to respond in their next fixture and get their campaign back on track.
With three wins from three matches, Sorkh Poshan Khafi have made an impressive start to the Afghanistan Champions League and will be looking to maintain their momentum as the competition continues.
Live and exclusive on ATN
Ariana Television Network (ATN) is broadcasting all Afghanistan Champions League matches live and exclusively in Afghanistan.
Fans can follow ATN’s social media platforms for match schedules, live updates, results, highlights and other Afghanistan Champions League content throughout the season
Sport
ACL: Arman FC fight back to beat Khurasan Faryab 2-1
Arman responded strongly after the break, increasing the pressure and eventually finding the equaliser through Tanin Azizi.
Arman FC staged a second-half comeback on Sunday to beat Khurasan Faryab 2-1 in the Afghanistan Champions League, ending a run of two consecutive defeats.
Khurasan Faryab took a 1-0 lead before half-time, putting Arman FC under pressure as they looked to avoid a third straight loss in the competition.
Arman responded strongly after the break, increasing the pressure and eventually finding the equaliser through Tanin Azizi.
The comeback continued as Suliman Aria scored Arman’s second goal to put his side ahead and complete the turnaround.
Aria was central to Arman’s response and was named the best player on the field after an influential display.
The victory gives Arman FC a valuable boost following their two previous defeats and allows the team to regain some momentum in the Afghanistan Champions League.
For Khurasan Faryab, the defeat came despite taking the lead into half-time, as Arman’s second-half performance turned the match around.
Arman will now look to build on the result in their next Champions League fixture as they seek to maintain their improved form.
Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) is broadcasting all ACL matches live and exclusively across Afghanistan. Fans can follow ATN social media pages for updated news, schedules and other information.
Sport
Asian Games open in Japan as Afghanistan sends 34 athletes
The Afghan delegation includes competitors in wushu, boxing, cricket and other disciplines, with athletes set to face strong competition from across the continent.
The 20th Asian Games officially opened in Nagoya, Japan, on Saturday, bringing together more than 11,000 athletes from 45 countries and regions for Asia’s biggest multi-sport event.
Japan’s Emperor Naruhito formally declared the Games open during a colourful ceremony at Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium. Empress Masako, International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry and Olympic Council of Asia President Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani were among the dignitaries attending.
Held under the theme “Harmonic Heart Beat,” the opening ceremony featured Japanese cultural performances, music, technology displays and fireworks before athletes entered the stadium for the traditional parade of nations.
The Aichi-Nagoya Games run from September 19 to October 4, with athletes competing in 43 sports and 469 medal events. Some competitions began before the opening ceremony, including football and basketball, because of the packed schedule.
Afghanistan sends 34 athletes
Afghanistan is represented by 34 athletes competing across nine sports at the Games.
The Afghan delegation includes competitors in wushu, boxing, cricket and other disciplines, with athletes set to face strong competition from across the continent.
Four Afghan wushu athletes — Mohammad Jafar Soltani, Shahzada Safi, Mohammad Khalid Hotak and Hamid Ashrafi — are scheduled to begin their campaigns on Sunday.
Afghanistan will also compete in cricket, with the Afghanistan Cricket Board selecting a 15-member squad for the men’s tournament. Darwish Rasooli will captain the side, with experienced players including Najibullah Zadran and Karim Janat included in the squad.
The cricket tournament is scheduled to take place from September 24 to October 3, giving Afghanistan’s emerging players another opportunity to compete on a major international stage.
For Japan, the Games mark the country’s return to hosting a major multi-sport event with spectators following the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, which were held largely without fans because of COVID-19 restrictions.
The Nagoya Games have nevertheless faced logistical challenges during their preparation. Organisers decided against building a traditional athletes’ village, instead housing competitors in hotels, temporary accommodation and a cruise ship. Some delegations have reported difficulties involving accommodation, transportation and registration.
Despite the problems, the opening ceremony provided a colourful start to the competition, with organisers highlighting the role of sport in bringing people together.
OCA President Sheikh Joaan said athletes from across Asia demonstrated how sport could help bridge divisions around the world.
“While the world is too often divided by conflict, they [the Asiad athletes] remind us that sport remains a powerful force for peace, understanding and friendship among nations,” he said.
Competition will continue across Japan until October 4, when the 20th Asian Games will conclude after 16 days of sporting action.
Iran and US trade threats after Houthi attacks escalate regional conflict
Afghanistan vows ‘appropriate response’ after Pakistani airstrikes in Kunar, Paktika
Pakistani airstrike hits earthquake victims’ camp in Kunar, officials say
Afghan wushu athlete Khalid Hotak defeats Yemeni opponent at Asian Games
Sorkh Poshan Khafi beat Toofan Herat 3-1 in Afghanistan Champions League
Four mediators struggle to secure lasting Pakistan-Afghanistan ceasefire
Afghanistan’s trade diversification challenges Pakistan
Saudi energy group signs major Afghanistan deals covering gas exploration and pipeline plans
ATN secures exclusive rights to broadcast T20I series in India across Afghanistan
Afghanistan-India T20I series could see major schedule change
Tahawol: Impact of middle East war on Afghanistan
Saar: Pakistan blames Afghanistan for deadly attack
Tahawol: Kabul’s warning over any threat from Pakistan discussed
Debate on Afghanistan and New Investment Opportunities
Tahawol: Reasons behind Qatari, Turkish security officials’ Kabul visit discussed
Trending
-
Regional5 days ago
Saudi Arabia calls alleged Mecca attack a ‘red line’ as Houthis deny involvement
-
Latest News5 days ago
Five Years On: IEA touts economic growth despite international isolation
-
Latest News4 days ago
Five years out of school: Amnesty raises alarm over Afghan girls’ education
-
Latest News4 days ago
Russia urges dialogue and economic support for Afghanistan, warns against excessive pressure
-
Sport5 days ago
ACL: Ariana Khost win, Aino Mina and Khurasan Faryab draw
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan seeks stronger ties with Saudi Arabia, dialogue with Pakistan: Mujahid
-
Latest News5 days ago
Karzai strongly condemns attempted attack on Mecca
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghanistan, Uzbekistan open first joint light industries exhibition in Termez