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Seven Afghan migrants killed in traffic accident in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan

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Seven Afghan migrants have been killed after a vehicle carrying Afghan migrants collided with a fuel-carrying vehicle in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province.

According to the human rights organization HalVash, the accident occurred on Friday in the Sarbaz area of Sistan and Baluchestan.

Siyavash Mohbi, the head of Iran’s traffic police in Sistan and Baluchestan, said the Afghan nationals had entered Iran illegally.

He added that nine other people were injured in the incident.

Mohbi attributed the accident to the negligence of the driver of the vehicle carrying the migrants.

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OIC to hold Afghanistan Contact Group meeting on sidelines of UN General Assembly

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5 hours ago

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September 20, 2026

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The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has announced that its Contact Group on Afghanistan will meet on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

OIC Secretary-General Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed is leading a high-level delegation from the organization’s General Secretariat to participate in the UN General Assembly’s High-Level Week and hold bilateral meetings with heads of delegations from member states as well as senior UN and international officials.

The OIC will also convene its Annual Coordination Meeting of Member States’ Foreign Ministers at UN Headquarters.

According to the organization, several ministerial contact groups and specialized committees will meet on the sidelines of the General Assembly. These include groups focusing on Palestine, Muslim communities and minorities, regional issues in Europe, Jammu and Kashmir, Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar, and Afghanistan.

The OIC did not provide a specific date for the Afghanistan Contact Group meeting.

 

 
 
 
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Afghan official meets Iranian oil minister to discuss energy cooperation

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23 hours ago

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September 19, 2026

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Ahmad Jan Bilal, General Director of State-Owned Corporations, met with Iran’s Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad during a visit to Iran to discuss expanding cooperation in the oil and gas sector.

Bilal, accompanied by Mohammad Nasir Rahimi, chief executive of the Afghan state-owned Oil and Gas Corporation, held talks with the Iranian minister on supplying Afghanistan with its oil and gas needs, technical and vocational training, and joint cooperation in oil and gas exploration.

Bilal and his delegation also visited the Iranian Oil Ministry’s research center and oil refineries in Tehran, where they reviewed the facilities’ technical and professional activities and capabilities.

The Iranian side expressed readiness for comprehensive cooperation, necessary coordination and implementation of joint projects in the areas discussed.

At the end of the meeting, both sides introduced joint technical teams tasked with coordinating and following up on the necessary measures to implement the agreed areas of cooperation.

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Afghanistan condemns mosque attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

At least 16 people were killed and 57 others injured in the blast in Kohat on Friday.

Published

1 day ago

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September 19, 2026

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Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly condemned an attack on a mosque in Kohat city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province during Friday prayers.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the ministry’s spokesman described attacks on places of worship as “unjustifiable and condemnable.”

The ministry also expressed sympathy with the families of those killed and injured in the incident.

At least 16 people were killed and 57 others injured in the blast in Kohat on Friday.

No individual or group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

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