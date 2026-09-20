Seven Afghan migrants killed in traffic accident in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan

Seven Afghan migrants have been killed after a vehicle carrying Afghan migrants collided with a fuel-carrying vehicle in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province.

According to the human rights organization HalVash, the accident occurred on Friday in the Sarbaz area of Sistan and Baluchestan.

Siyavash Mohbi, the head of Iran’s traffic police in Sistan and Baluchestan, said the Afghan nationals had entered Iran illegally.

He added that nine other people were injured in the incident.

Mohbi attributed the accident to the negligence of the driver of the vehicle carrying the migrants.