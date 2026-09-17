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Saar: Outcome of UN Security Council meeting on Afghanistan discussed

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Saar: UN Security Council meeting on Afghanistan discussed

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September 16, 2026

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Saar: Afghanistan’s relations with regional countries discussed

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Saar: End of Chinese ambassador’s mission in Kabul

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