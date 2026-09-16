Sirajuddin Haqqani meets Turkish intelligence chief

Afghanistan’s former president Hamid Karzai has condemned in the “strongest terms” an attempted drone attack near Mecca, emphasizing the need to preserve the sanctity of Islam’s two holiest sites.

Saudi Arabia said its air defenses intercepted and destroyed a drone south of Mecca on Tuesday evening, September 15, before it entered the restricted airspace over the holy city.

Saudi-led coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki said the drone had been launched by Yemen’s Houthi group and described the incident as the second attempt to target Mecca since a ballistic missile launch in 2017.

The Houthis, however, have denied targeting Mecca or any Islamic holy site.

In a post on X, Karzai expressed his sympathy with Saudi Arabia, describing the country as a friend and brother of Afghanistan, and stressed that the sanctity of the Two Holy Mosques must be respected under all circumstances.

He also expressed hope that, through the prudence and foresight of the countries involved, further escalation of tensions and conflict can be prevented and the way paved for lasting peace and stability in the region.

The incident comes amid a sharp escalation in fighting involving Saudi Arabia and the Houthis, with a series of recent drone and missile attacks across Saudi Arabia.

Saudi officials have warned that the security of Mecca and the Two Holy Mosques is a “red line.”