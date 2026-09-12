Afghan official highlights Badakhshan operation at China security forum

A representative of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said at a forum in China that a recent security operation in the northern province of Badakhshan demonstrated the capabilities of the country’s security forces to counter threats to stability.

The remarks were made at the 2026 Conference of the Global Public Security Cooperation Forum (Lianyungang) in China, where a delegation from Afghanistan’s Ministry of Interior participated. The delegation was led by Zainullah Abir, chief of staff of the minister’s office, and Abdul Rahim Saqib, a senior adviser to the ministry.

Addressing the conference, the Islamic Emirate representative cited the recent operation in Badakhshan as an example of the security forces’ ability to confront groups and individuals it described as disrupting security.

“With the assistance of Allah, our security forces have the capability to prevent any form of insecurity within the country, suppress those who disrupt security, and thwart the objectives and malicious intentions of groups seeking to destabilize Afghanistan,” he said.

He described the recent failure of what he called “security disruptors” in Badakhshan as a clear example of that capability.

The official also said Afghanistan’s security forces were committed to preventing the country’s territory from being used to carry out attacks or create insecurity against Afghans, neighboring countries or other states.

He called for greater regional cooperation on security issues, including intelligence sharing, border security, and joint efforts to combat narcotics and smuggling.

The Afghan representative also praised China’s role in supporting peace and stability in the region and said Kabul was prepared to expand security cooperation with Beijing and other regional countries.

He said Afghanistan sought peace, security and economic development based on mutual respect and shared interests.