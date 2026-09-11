Omar Zawak, Toofan Herat secure victories in Afghanistan Champions League

Omar Zawak and Toofan Herat secured victories in the second and third matches of the sixth season of the Afghanistan Champions League Roshan in Kabul on Friday.

Omar Zawak opened the day’s results with a 2–0 victory over Khurasan Faryab. Shadab Malekzada and Bilal Akbari scored for Omar Zawak to seal all three points.

In the third match, Toofan Herat produced a 3–1 win over Esteqlal Kabul. Merajuddin Kalantari scored Esteqlal’s lone goal, while Fraidoon Seyedi and Enayatullah Kohi were on target for Toofan. Kohi scored twice to complete the victory.

Two more matches set for Saturday

The competition continues on Saturday, September 12, 2026, with two more fixtures scheduled:

Sorkh Poshan Khafi vs. Aino Mina — 3:30 p.m.

— 3:30 p.m. Arman FC vs. Ariana Khost — 7:00 p.m.

Ariana Television Network (ATN) will broadcast both matches live and exclusively, allowing football fans across Afghanistan to follow the action as it unfolds.

The sixth season of the Roshana Afghanistan Champions League continues as teams compete for crucial points and a stronger position in the tournament standings.