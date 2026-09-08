Afghan Embassy in Islamabad calls for halt to expulsion of Afghan students

The Afghan Embassy in Islamabad on Tuesday expressed concern over the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council’s decision to expel Afghan students studying medicine in Pakistan.

The embassy said the decision could have serious consequences for the education and future of students who have legally pursued their studies and are now close to completing their programs after years of effort.

The Afghan embassy called on Pakistani educational institutions and relevant international organizations to protect the educational rights of Afghan students and allow them to complete their studies without interruption.

The embassy also stressed that education, science and human relations should be kept separate from political disputes and that educational and academic opportunities should not be affected by political developments and disagreements.