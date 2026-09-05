Tahawol
Tahawol: Afghanistan and great power rivalry in Central Asia discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: US rejection of Islamic Emirate’s proposal discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Shifting regional views on Islamic Emirate discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: SCO meeting outcome on Afghanistan discussed
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