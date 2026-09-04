Experts call for dialogue, economic cooperation in Pakistan-Afghanistan ties

Speakers at a symposium on Pakistan-Afghanistan relations have called for moving beyond a conflict-centered approach and promoting dialogue, economic cooperation, regional connectivity and people-to-people engagement.

Pakistani journalist Tahir Khan reported that the symposium brought together senior government officials, technical experts, former ministers and bureaucrats, former vice chancellors, business and trade representatives, academics and researchers to discuss contemporary challenges and opportunities in Pakistan-Afghanistan relations.

The Area Study Centre (Russia, China and Central Asia) at the University of Peshawar, in collaboration with ASPIRE-KP, hosted the symposium titled “Beyond Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict: Advancing Regional Peace and Mutual Understanding,” according to a statement posted online by the Area Study Centre.

Former Pakistani senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, speaking at the event, referred to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s remarks at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, where Xi called for efforts to address conflicts, including the situation in Afghanistan.

“On Ukraine, the Middle East, Afghanistan, and other international and regional hotspot issues, China stands ready to strengthen communication and coordination with all parties, continue tackling both the symptoms and root causes of these issues, and promote political settlement,” Xi said on Tuesday.