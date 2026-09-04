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Experts call for dialogue, economic cooperation in Pakistan-Afghanistan ties
Speakers at a symposium on Pakistan-Afghanistan relations have called for moving beyond a conflict-centered approach and promoting dialogue, economic cooperation, regional connectivity and people-to-people engagement.
Pakistani journalist Tahir Khan reported that the symposium brought together senior government officials, technical experts, former ministers and bureaucrats, former vice chancellors, business and trade representatives, academics and researchers to discuss contemporary challenges and opportunities in Pakistan-Afghanistan relations.
The Area Study Centre (Russia, China and Central Asia) at the University of Peshawar, in collaboration with ASPIRE-KP, hosted the symposium titled “Beyond Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict: Advancing Regional Peace and Mutual Understanding,” according to a statement posted online by the Area Study Centre.
Former Pakistani senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, speaking at the event, referred to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s remarks at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, where Xi called for efforts to address conflicts, including the situation in Afghanistan.
“On Ukraine, the Middle East, Afghanistan, and other international and regional hotspot issues, China stands ready to strengthen communication and coordination with all parties, continue tackling both the symptoms and root causes of these issues, and promote political settlement,” Xi said on Tuesday.
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Pakistan’s envoy to Afghanistan discusses regional security with top officials in Islamabad
Pakistan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan, Ubaid Ur Rehman Nizamani, met with Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani in Islamabad on Friday and briefed him on the regional security situation.
According to Pakistani officials, the discussions focused particularly on security developments affecting Pakistan’s peace and stability.
Earlier on Thursday, Nizamani met with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar in Islamabad. The meeting covered regional developments, including the evolving security situation and issues of relevance to Pakistan.
Dar stressed the importance of closely monitoring developments in the region, particularly those that could have implications for peace and security.
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Khyber Chamber demands reopening of Torkham crossing
The Khyber Chamber of Commerce and Industry has called for the immediate reopening of the Torkham crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan, saying its prolonged closure has caused billions of dollars in losses.
Speaking at a press conference in Landi Kotal on Thursday, chamber president Yousuf Afridi urged Pakistan to keep bilateral trade separate from political issues.
Afridi said the border had been closed for almost a year, affecting thousands of traders, transporters, labourers, shopkeepers and customs clearing agents. He accused the federal government of failing to fulfil its commitments to review border policies, promote bilateral trade and address security concerns.
He said Pakistan had so far suffered an estimated $2.5 billion in losses, including $1.64 billion in exports and $817 million in imports. A further Rs7.7 billion had reportedly been lost in provincial cess revenue due to the closure.
Afridi also criticised Pakistan for failing to hold a promised meeting with business representatives on resolving border issues and restoring trade with Afghanistan.
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Afghanistan’s independence hinges on boosting domestic production: Baradar
Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund says Afghanistan can achieve intellectual, political and economic independence by expanding domestic production, developing key infrastructure and strengthening scientific capacity.
Baradar made the remarks on Thursday in Kabul during a ceremony to launch the rehabilitation plan for the Sana-e-Sabz Industrial Park.
He described the industrial park as one of Afghanistan’s major industrial zones, saying its development would pave the way for hundreds of new factories and create jobs for thousands of people.
Baradar urged the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing and officials overseeing the Green Industries Industrial Park to complete the rehabilitation project according to required standards.
He also highlighted plans to establish the Afghanistan Islamic Culture Printing and Publishing Production Center at the park, saying it would help meet domestic demand for paper and reduce reliance on imports.
According to Baradar, the center’s printing and publishing of scholarly works would also contribute to preserving Afghanistan’s Islamic and cultural heritage while promoting self-sufficiency in the sector.
The Sana-e-Sabz Industrial Park covers 8,200 jeribs of land and currently houses 120 factories, with investment in the park estimated at around $800 million.
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Experts call for dialogue, economic cooperation in Pakistan-Afghanistan ties
Khyber Chamber demands reopening of Torkham crossing
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