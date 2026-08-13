HesabPay unveils new visa card and digital payment app in Kabul

HesabPay has unveiled its new Visa card and mobile application at an event in Kabul attended by officials from Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB)

Ahmad Shahpoor Mia Khail, Deputy Director of Supervision at the central bank, urged Afghans to use digital cards for payments and cash withdrawals, saying financial services and public trust remain among the bank’s priorities.

Mia Khail said the digitalization of Afghanistan’s financial system is an important step toward expanding electronic transactions.

“Our sole objective is to enable every Afghan to make payments using a card, mobile phone or other means,” he said.

Company officials said around one million active customers in Afghanistan currently use HesabPay’s services and pledged to expand access to financial services.

Ahmad Khalid Wadan, the owner of one of the companies involved, said the goal goes beyond developing an application and includes building a secure and reliable digital financial system in Afghanistan.

The HesabPay Visa card, integrated with the global Visa network, is directly linked to users’ accounts through the HesabPay application. It allows users to make payments on international websites and applications that accept Visa cards.

Users can also use the card for online purchases, travel and hotel reservations, educational courses, digital subscriptions and other everyday expenses without relying on cash.

HesabPay is a digital payments platform licensed by Afghanistan’s central bank, providing digital financial services to individuals and businesses in Afghanistan and internationally.

The launch comes as Afghanistan’s central bank continues to promote the digitalization of financial and commercial transactions, which it says can improve transparency, speed and the expansion of business activities.