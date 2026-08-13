Human Rights Watch urges IEA to release detained UN, NGO staff

Five years after the Islamic Emirate returned to power, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said on Thursday that improved security has brought some benefits to Afghans but warns that major challenges continue to hinder the country’s long-term stability and international reintegration.

In a statement, UNAMA said the decline in armed conflict has created greater opportunities for recovery, development and regional economic cooperation. It also pointed to the ban on opium poppy cultivation as one of the positive steps taken in recent years.

However, the UN said severe restrictions on women and girls, along with ongoing concerns over terrorism, remain major obstacles to Afghanistan’s progress toward lasting peace and closer relations with the international community.

“The last five years have shown that Afghans deeply value peace and stability after decades of war,” said Georgette Gagnon, UNAMA’s Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Officer-in-Charge.

“But sustainable peace and prosperity require more than just an absence of conflict. Afghanistan’s future depends on building a society in which the rights and potential of all Afghans are realised and institutions are responsive and accountable,” she said.

Since 2021, the United Nations has continued to engage with the de facto authorities while providing humanitarian assistance, supporting basic services and addressing political and human rights issues.

UNAMA said this engagement has helped maintain a degree of stability and provided a possible pathway for Afghanistan’s gradual reintegration into the international community, based on respect for human rights and the inclusion of all Afghans.

The UN mission called on the IEA to lift restrictions on women and girls and allow them to participate fully in education, employment and public life. It also urged greater protection of fundamental rights and freedoms and action to address international concerns over security and terrorism.

UNAMA warned that restrictions on women and girls are imposing serious social and economic costs on Afghanistan and causing both immediate and long-term harm to the population.

The restrictions have also become a major barrier to wider international engagement and investment. UNAMA said limits on civic space, freedom of expression and the work of female humanitarian and UN personnel further reduce Afghanistan’s ability to benefit from international support.

Meanwhile, terrorism-related concerns continue to complicate Afghanistan’s relations with neighbouring countries and the wider international community. Although engagement with regional countries has created some economic opportunities, the UN said broader international cooperation is needed to address risks threatening stability in Afghanistan and the region.

UNAMA urged the international community to maintain principled and practical engagement with Afghanistan and to support the aspirations of its people.

The UN mission said a comprehensive approach focused on inclusion, human rights, security and economic development would be essential for Afghanistan to achieve lasting stability and gradually reintegrate into the international community.