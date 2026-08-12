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Tahawol: Afghanistan’s future in the global press discussed

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Tahawol: Hamid Karzai’s call for Afghan reconciliation discussed

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2 days ago

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August 11, 2026

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Tahawol: Iran’s acknowledgment of Afghanistan’s cooperation discussed

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3 days ago

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August 10, 2026

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Tahawol: Afghanistan: An Alternative to the Strait of Hormuz?

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4 days ago

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August 9, 2026

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