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Pakistan’s governance system has ‘collapsed’: Mohsin Naqvi
Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Thursday that the country’s existing governance system has “collapsed” and is no longer capable of addressing national challenges, urging sweeping administrative reforms, including the creation of new administrative units.
Speaking at the Pakistan Economic Summit in Islamabad, Naqvi said the current system was unable to solve the country’s problems and warned that Pakistan would continue facing the same issues over the next decade without structural reforms.
“The system we are living under has collapsed. Problems cannot be solved through it,” he said. “If this system continues, we will still be sitting here 10 years from now discussing the same issues.”
Naqvi said Pakistan needed to address its underlying governance challenges by decentralizing authority and creating new administrative units, whether designated as provinces or under another name.
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World Bank: Afghanistan’s economic growth too weak to improve living standards
Afghanistan’s economy continued to grow modestly in June 2026, supported by resilient domestic demand, stable prices and stronger revenue collection, but the pace of growth remains insufficient to improve living standards, according to the World Bank’s latest Afghanistan Economic Monitor.
The report said economic growth has failed to keep pace with rapid population growth, driven in part by the return of millions of Afghans, resulting in a 5.6% decline in per capita income and mounting pressure on household welfare.
Headline inflation eased to 7.6% in June from 8.0% in May, as food prices fell with the start of the domestic harvest season and continued imports. However, core inflation rose to 8.3%, reflecting persistent pressures from housing and healthcare costs.
The World Bank said the Afghan currency depreciated modestly to AFN 64.4 per U.S. dollar in June, although it remained stronger than a year earlier. It noted that improved inflation differentials with neighboring countries enhanced Afghanistan’s external price competitiveness.
The report also highlighted continued disruptions to regional trade caused by the closure of key Durand Line crossings with Pakistan and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. While businesses increasingly relied on Central Asian transit routes, Afghanistan’s trade deficit widened 11% from the previous month and 19% year-on-year to $984.3 million in June.
Exports totaled $77.7 million in June, down 2% from May but up 19% compared with a year earlier. Textile exports surged 304% year-on-year, while food exports declined month-on-month and coal exports remained negligible. India remained Afghanistan’s largest export destination, accounting for 33.6% of total exports.
Imports rose to $1.06 billion, up 10% from May and 19% from a year earlier, driven by stronger demand and a shift toward Central Asian transit corridors, which accounted for 48% of imports. Iran remained Afghanistan’s largest import source, supplying 31% of total imports.
On public finances, domestic revenue reached AFN 17.3 billion in June, down from the previous month but 8.7% higher for the fiscal year to date, supported by improved tax administration and higher non-tax revenues. Public expenditure declined to AFN 17.5 billion, while the fiscal position remained in surplus as spending continued to be limited by available domestic revenues.
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Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan discuss boosting strategic, economic and academic cooperation
Officials from Afghanistan and Kyrgyzstan have discussed expanding bilateral cooperation in strategic studies, economic relations and academic exchanges during a meeting in Bishkek.
Abdulhai Qanit, head of the Islamic Emirate’s Center for Strategic Studies, met with Adilbek Uulu Shomkarbek, director of Kyrgyzstan’s National Institute for Strategic Initiatives, in a meeting attended by the acting head of the Afghan Embassy in Bishkek, Abdul Shukoor Haqqani.
According to Afghanistan’s Center for Strategic Studies, the talks focused on strengthening political, economic, academic and research cooperation between the two countries. The two sides also discussed expanding exchanges between their research institutions, regional developments and other issues of mutual interest.
Qanit briefed the Kyrgyz delegation on recent developments in Afghanistan, the Islamic Emirate’s foreign policy priorities, efforts to expand economic cooperation and initiatives aimed at strengthening scientific and academic ties. He emphasized the importance of promoting joint research projects and deepening strategic collaboration between the two countries.
Shomkarbek expressed support for enhancing academic, economic and intellectual cooperation with Afghanistan, saying sustained engagement between research institutions would help foster mutual understanding and contribute to greater regional cooperation.
Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations and maintaining close cooperation on issues of shared interest.
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Afghan envoy meets head of Oman policy center
Hafiz Omar, the acting head of the Embassy of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in Oman, met on Thursday with Yousuf Al Balushi, Director of the Muscat Policy Center.
According to the Afghan Embassy in Oman, Omar briefed Al Balushi on Afghanistan’s recent bilateral economic progress with a number of countries in the region, as well as on various joint research programs and their positive impact.
For his part, Yousuf Al Balushi expressed hope for the expansion of joint strategic cooperation between Oman and Afghanistan.
World Bank: Afghanistan’s economic growth too weak to improve living standards
Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan discuss boosting strategic, economic and academic cooperation
Pakistan’s governance system has ‘collapsed’: Mohsin Naqvi
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