Afghan PM, Uzbek Deputy PM hold talks on expanding economic and political cooperation

Afghanistan’s Prime Minister, Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, met on Sunday at the Gulkhana Palace with Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister, Jamshid Khojayev, who arrived this weekend in Kabul leading a high-level delegation.

The meeting was also attended by Dr. Mullah Abdul Wasi, Chief of Staff of the Office of the Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Hedayatullah Badri, Minister of Mines and Petroleum, and Abdul Ghafar Bahr, Ambassador of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to Uzbekistan.

At the outset of the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Khojayev said the purpose of the visit by the high-level Uzbek delegation, comprising ministers, deputy ministers, business leaders, and investors, was to strengthen the economic and political relations between the two countries.

Referring to the cordial ties between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan, he said Afghanistan holds an important place in Uzbekistan’s foreign policy.

He added that, under the directives of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the primary objective of the visit is to begin the practical implementation of commitments made in the areas of investment and trade so that both countries can see tangible results.

Khojayev said Afghanistan’s total exports to Uzbekistan reached US$150 million last year. Since the beginning of the current year, exports have reached US$111 million, and the figure is expected to increase further by the end of the year.

He also stated that Uzbekistan has so far issued 5,000 visas to Afghan nationals, reflecting the continued expansion of friendship and economic relations between the two countries.

Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund welcomed Deputy Prime Minister Khojayev and the accompanying delegation, describing the visit as significant for strengthening bilateral relations between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan.

He said the visit of the high-level Uzbek delegation and the expansion of economic cooperation demonstrate Uzbekistan’s strong confidence in Afghanistan’s future.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Prime Minister Akhund assured the Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister that Afghanistan welcomes stronger relations with the friendly and brotherly country and remains fully committed to implementing the commitments that have been made.