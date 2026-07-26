Afghanistan, Uzbekistan discuss expanding economic, trade and investment cooperation

Afghanistan’s Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, met on Sunday with Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister, Jamshid Khojayev, and his accompanying delegation at the Chahar Chinar Palace in the Arg to discuss expanding bilateral economic cooperation.

The two sides held talks on strengthening economic, trade, investment, and transit cooperation between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan.

Baradar said stronger and more stable relations between Kabul and Tashkent would not only serve the economic interests of both countries but also contribute to regional stability. He added that the Islamic Emirate is ready to use all available capacities to further strengthen and expand bilateral ties.

He emphasized the effective implementation of the joint action plan between the two countries, describing it as an important step toward boosting economic growth.

Baradar also identified several priority areas for cooperation, including removing obstacles to the movement of Afghan export vehicles to Uzbekistan, granting exemptions for Afghan transit goods arriving from China, Central Asia, and Russia, facilitating exports of Afghanistan’s agricultural products, fresh and dried fruits, food products, and valuable minerals to the markets of Central Asia, Russia, and China, increasing the capacity of transit infrastructure, expanding customs facilities, easing the issuance of visas for Afghan citizens, and enhancing cooperation in the energy sector and joint infrastructure projects.

He said broader cooperation between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan would not only elevate bilateral economic relations but could also serve as a model of good neighborly relations for other countries in the region.

For his part, Khojayev said Uzbekistan is prepared to invest in Afghanistan’s mining sector and increase imports of Afghan meat and cotton.

He also announced Uzbekistan’s readiness to build a $50 million zinc processing plant in Hairatan.

Khojayev added that the Uzbek delegation would work with relevant institutions of the Islamic Emirate in the areas of transport, energy, agricultural development, banking, trade, economic cooperation, and capacity-building for Afghan citizens.