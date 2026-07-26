Business
Afghanistan, Uzbekistan discuss expanding economic, trade and investment cooperation
For his part, Khojayev said Uzbekistan is prepared to invest in Afghanistan’s mining sector and increase imports of Afghan meat and cotton.
Afghanistan’s Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, met on Sunday with Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister, Jamshid Khojayev, and his accompanying delegation at the Chahar Chinar Palace in the Arg to discuss expanding bilateral economic cooperation.
The two sides held talks on strengthening economic, trade, investment, and transit cooperation between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan.
Baradar said stronger and more stable relations between Kabul and Tashkent would not only serve the economic interests of both countries but also contribute to regional stability. He added that the Islamic Emirate is ready to use all available capacities to further strengthen and expand bilateral ties.
He emphasized the effective implementation of the joint action plan between the two countries, describing it as an important step toward boosting economic growth.
Baradar also identified several priority areas for cooperation, including removing obstacles to the movement of Afghan export vehicles to Uzbekistan, granting exemptions for Afghan transit goods arriving from China, Central Asia, and Russia, facilitating exports of Afghanistan’s agricultural products, fresh and dried fruits, food products, and valuable minerals to the markets of Central Asia, Russia, and China, increasing the capacity of transit infrastructure, expanding customs facilities, easing the issuance of visas for Afghan citizens, and enhancing cooperation in the energy sector and joint infrastructure projects.
He said broader cooperation between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan would not only elevate bilateral economic relations but could also serve as a model of good neighborly relations for other countries in the region.
For his part, Khojayev said Uzbekistan is prepared to invest in Afghanistan’s mining sector and increase imports of Afghan meat and cotton.
He also announced Uzbekistan’s readiness to build a $50 million zinc processing plant in Hairatan.
Khojayev added that the Uzbek delegation would work with relevant institutions of the Islamic Emirate in the areas of transport, energy, agricultural development, banking, trade, economic cooperation, and capacity-building for Afghan citizens.
Business
Over 205,000 Afghans visit Uzbekistan for trade and business in six months
Business
Pakistan’s trade deficit with neighbours surges to nearly $16 billion as exports to Afghanistan plunge
The decline in exports was largely attributed to reduced shipments to Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
Pakistan’s trade deficit with nine neighbouring countries widened by 30 percent in the 2025–26 fiscal year, reaching $15.93 billion, driven by declining exports to regional markets and rising imports, particularly from China.
According to the latest data released by the State Bank of Pakistan, the country’s trade gap with Afghanistan, China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, Iran, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives increased from $12.26 billion in the previous fiscal year to $15.93 billion.
Pakistan’s total exports to the nine neighbouring countries fell by 11 percent to $3.95 billion, while imports from the region rose by 19.1 percent to $19.89 billion, highlighting a growing trade imbalance.
The decline in exports was largely attributed to reduced shipments to Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Trade with Afghanistan, including exports, has remained suspended since October 10, 2025, significantly affecting Pakistan’s regional export performance.
Exports to Afghanistan dropped by 68.9 percent to $243.69 million, down from $783.95 million in the previous fiscal year. Imports from Afghanistan also declined sharply by 74.9 percent, falling to $6.5 million.
China remained Pakistan’s largest regional trading partner. Exports to China increased by 8.4 percent to $2.68 billion, accounting for 68 percent of Pakistan’s exports to neighbouring countries. However, imports from China climbed 19.8 percent to $19.54 billion, representing 98 percent of Pakistan’s regional imports.
Trade with India remained limited despite a percentage increase in exports. Pakistan’s exports to India rose to $2.93 million, while imports from India declined 7.6 percent to $168.73 million.
Exports to Bangladesh fell 9.3 percent to $715.59 million, while exports to Sri Lanka declined 22.8 percent to $293.38 million during the fiscal year.
The latest figures underscore Pakistan’s growing dependence on imports, particularly from China, while declining exports to regional markets continue to widen the country’s trade deficit.
Business
First Chinese transit shipment arrives in Herat via Iran’s railway corridor
Iranian media have reported the launch of the first direct transit train on the Beijing–Iran–Afghanistan route, carrying a shipment from China to Herat province through Iran’s railway network.
Mustafa Rezaei, head of the Iran–Afghanistan Railway Corridor, said the shipment marks the first time that cargo has been transported directly from China to Afghanistan without unloading and reloading along the way.
The 500-tonne shipment of MDF boards was loaded in Beijing, passed through Turkmenistan, entered Iran’s railway network, and was then transported to Rozanak station in Herat province via the Khaf–Herat railway line.
Rezaei described the operation as the first direct rail transit service connecting Beijing and Herat through Iran, saying the route would significantly reduce transportation time and costs compared with previous trade routes.
He said the launch of the train demonstrates that the Khaf–Herat railway corridor has entered a new phase of commercial and transit operations. Increasing cargo volumes along the route could further enhance its role as a key link connecting China, Central Asia, Iran, and Afghanistan.
Rezaei added that expanding the corridor could strengthen economic and trade cooperation between Iran and Afghanistan, lower logistics costs, and improve the competitiveness of regional commerce.
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