Maryam Nawaz says Punjab faces greater security threats from neighbouring provinces

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif says the province faces greater security threats from neighbouring Pakistani provinces than from neighbouring countries.

Speaking at an event in Lahore on Saturday, Maryam said her priority was to ensure that people in Punjab could sleep without fear.

“Threats to Punjab from neighbouring countries are fewer, while greater threats come from neighbouring provinces,” she said.

She added that terrorist attacks enter Punjab from these areas.

Punjab shares borders with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan to the north and west, Sindh to the south and India to the east.

Her comments come as Pakistan’s government has repeatedly accused India and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan of contributing to insecurity, particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Islamic Emirate has rejected the allegations, saying insecurity in Pakistan stems from the country’s internal problems.