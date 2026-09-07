UNAMA urges increased and timely humanitarian aid for Afghanistan

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has called for increased and timely humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, with priority given to vulnerable Afghans and people affected by natural disasters.

UNAMA Political Affairs Chief Scott Smith made the remarks during a meeting with Abdul Wase, head of the General Office of Administrative Affairs of the Office of the Prime Minister.

Smith said coordination and cooperation between the Islamic Emirate and UNAMA had improved in recent years, describing the continued extension of UNAMA’s mandate in Afghanistan as a positive indication of ongoing cooperation.

He also thanked the Islamic Emirate for facilitating the transfer of 1,000 containers of food and medicine into Afghanistan through the Torkham crossing. Smith said the supplies could have been lost had they not been transported into the country in time.

According to Smith, UNAMA is working to strengthen Afghanistan’s engagement with the international community. He stressed the importance of maintaining political stability and continuing joint efforts to support the country’s economic development.

Smith also proposed establishing a joint mechanism between the Islamic Emirate and the United Nations to improve communication over Afghanistan’s concerns and requests and help resolve challenges through greater coordination.

Abdul Wase, meanwhile, praised UNAMA’s activities and said the Islamic Emirate would continue cooperating with the UN mission.

He called on UN agencies to increase assistance to vulnerable Afghans and people affected by natural disasters, urging them to give priority to humanitarian needs.

Abdul Wase also asked UNAMA to better reflect Afghanistan’s current situation, particularly developments related to security, stability and economic opportunities in the country.