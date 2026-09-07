ATN to air English Football League clash between Crystal Palace and Middlesbrough

Crystal Palace will host Middlesbrough in the third round match of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, September 8, as both sides look to secure a place in the next round of the competition.

Ariana Television Network (ATN) will broadcast the match live across Afghanistan. The pre-match show will start at 22:30.

The match will be played at Selhurst Park in London, with Palace entering the tie after a 3-2 Premier League victory away to Fulham on September 5.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, arrive in London after a 1-0 Championship win over Queens Park Rangers.

The fixture is part of a busy third-round schedule, with 32 clubs competing across 16 ties. The winners will advance to the fourth round, scheduled for later in October.

Crystal Palace will be hoping home advantage can help them progress, while Middlesbrough will aim to produce a cup upset against Premier League opposition.

English Football League fans in Afghanistan can meanwhile keep up-to-date on all ATN’s exciting sport broadcasts by following the network’s social media pages.