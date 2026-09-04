Pakistan’s envoy to Afghanistan discusses regional security with top officials in Islamabad

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan, Ubaid Ur Rehman Nizamani, met with Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani in Islamabad on Friday and briefed him on the regional security situation.

According to Pakistani officials, the discussions focused particularly on security developments affecting Pakistan’s peace and stability.

Earlier on Thursday, Nizamani met with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar in Islamabad. The meeting covered regional developments, including the evolving security situation and issues of relevance to Pakistan.

Dar stressed the importance of closely monitoring developments in the region, particularly those that could have implications for peace and security.