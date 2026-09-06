Muttaqi meets UNHCR representative to discuss Afghan refugee returns

Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met with Arafat Jamal, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) representative in Afghanistan, to discuss the safe, dignified and voluntary return of Afghan refugees and support for those returning to the country.

According to a statement from Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting focused on the return of Afghan refugees and measures to provide them with assistance and support following their arrival in Afghanistan.

The two sides also discussed strengthening cooperation and coordination between the Afghan government and UNHCR to improve conditions for returnees.

The meeting further addressed the need to coordinate the efforts of relevant countries and international organizations involved in, or interested in, supporting the return and reintegration of Afghan refugees.

The discussions come as the issue of Afghan refugee returns remains a key humanitarian and regional concern, with international organizations emphasizing the need for safe and dignified returns and continued assistance to returning families.