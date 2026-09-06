Muttaqi, UN official discuss cooperation and Doha Process

Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi held a phone call with Rosemary DiCarlo, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

According to the ministry, the two sides discussed the overall state of cooperation between the Islamic Emirate and the United Nations and exchanged views on ways to further strengthen and expand future cooperation.

The ministry said Muttaqi and DiCarlo also shared views on future engagement and cooperation regarding the Doha Process.

No further details were provided about the timing of the next round of engagement or specific areas of cooperation.