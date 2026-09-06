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Muttaqi, UN official discuss cooperation and Doha Process
The ministry said Muttaqi and DiCarlo also shared views on future engagement and cooperation regarding the Doha Process.
Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi held a phone call with Rosemary DiCarlo, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
According to the ministry, the two sides discussed the overall state of cooperation between the Islamic Emirate and the United Nations and exchanged views on ways to further strengthen and expand future cooperation.
The ministry said Muttaqi and DiCarlo also shared views on future engagement and cooperation regarding the Doha Process.
No further details were provided about the timing of the next round of engagement or specific areas of cooperation.
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Iran hangs disabled Afghan prisoner while seated in wheelchair
Iran has executed a disabled 29-year-old Afghan citizen found guilty of murder, a human rights group reported on Sunday.
The Hengaw Human Rights Organization reported that Wali Jan Noorzai’s execution was carried out on Wednesday at the central prison in Rafsanjan, Kerman Province.
According to the report, Noorzai was arrested by Iranian security forces in Rafsanjan three years ago on charges of “premeditated murder” and was later sentenced to death by Iran’s judiciary.
Hengaw said Noorzai was injured by gunfire from Iranian police during his arrest and lost his ability to walk as a result of his injuries.
He spent the past three years in prison using a wheelchair, and his execution was ultimately carried out while he was still in the wheelchair.
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Muttaqi meets UNHCR representative to discuss Afghan refugee returns
Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met with Arafat Jamal, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) representative in Afghanistan, to discuss the safe, dignified and voluntary return of Afghan refugees and support for those returning to the country.
According to a statement from Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting focused on the return of Afghan refugees and measures to provide them with assistance and support following their arrival in Afghanistan.
The two sides also discussed strengthening cooperation and coordination between the Afghan government and UNHCR to improve conditions for returnees.
The meeting further addressed the need to coordinate the efforts of relevant countries and international organizations involved in, or interested in, supporting the return and reintegration of Afghan refugees.
The discussions come as the issue of Afghan refugee returns remains a key humanitarian and regional concern, with international organizations emphasizing the need for safe and dignified returns and continued assistance to returning families.
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Maryam Nawaz says Punjab faces greater security threats from neighbouring provinces
Punjab shares borders with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan to the north and west, Sindh to the south and India to the east.
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif says the province faces greater security threats from neighbouring Pakistani provinces than from neighbouring countries.
Speaking at an event in Lahore on Saturday, Maryam said her priority was to ensure that people in Punjab could sleep without fear.
“Threats to Punjab from neighbouring countries are fewer, while greater threats come from neighbouring provinces,” she said.
She added that terrorist attacks enter Punjab from these areas.
Punjab shares borders with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan to the north and west, Sindh to the south and India to the east.
Her comments come as Pakistan’s government has repeatedly accused India and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan of contributing to insecurity, particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The Islamic Emirate has rejected the allegations, saying insecurity in Pakistan stems from the country’s internal problems.
Iran hangs disabled Afghan prisoner while seated in wheelchair
Muttaqi meets UNHCR representative to discuss Afghan refugee returns
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Muttaqi, UN official discuss cooperation and Doha Process
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