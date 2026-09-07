Afghanistan end AFC U20 Asian Cup qualifying campaign with 3-1 win over Bahrain

Afghanistan ended their AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027™ qualifying campaign on a high note on Sunday, defeating Bahrain 3-1 in an entertaining Group D encounter.

The victory was Afghanistan’s first of the campaign under head coach Kourosh Barmak. The result saw Afghanistan finish ahead of Bahrain on goal difference, while they ended three points behind group leaders Tajikistan, who earlier edged Jordan 1-0.

Afghanistan captain Habibullah Hotak opened the scoring just six minutes into the match. Hotak dispossessed Bader Al Asam on the left flank, battled past two defenders and unleashed a powerful strike into the top-right corner beyond Bahrain goalkeeper Abdulla Abdo.

Bahrain responded with increased pressure and came close to an equaliser in the 27th minute. Ali Marhan Ali found himself unmarked with only Afghanistan goalkeeper Abdul Koofi to beat, but he lifted his effort over the crossbar.

Afghanistan survived another scare late in the first half. A well-delivered free-kick from Ali Naser on the left went through a crowded penalty area untouched, before Al Wadei fired narrowly wide of the right post moments later.

The second half saw both sides create opportunities, with Bahrain eventually finding the breakthrough in the 59th minute. Abdulla Ebrahim rose highest to meet a corner and headed the ball past the Afghanistan goalkeeper to make it 1-1.

Afghanistan regained the lead in the 70th minute through Yaser Safi. After receiving a pass from Hamidullah Haidari, Safi shifted the ball onto his left foot before firing a low effort beyond the diving Bahrain goalkeeper.

Farzad Tajik capped a fine performance in the 84th minute when he rounded Abdul Koofi on the left and slipped his shot into an empty net to give Afghanistan a fitting close.

Bahrain’s disappointing campaign ended on an even sourer note when defender Karrar Husain was shown a red card following an altercation late in the match.

Although Afghanistan finished their qualifying campaign with an impressive victory, the result came too late to keep their qualification hopes alive. Tajikistan topped Group D, while Afghanistan’s third-place finish means they will not advance to the AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027 finals.