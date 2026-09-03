Climate Change
El Niño likely to intensify, may become strongest ever recorded, WMO says
A very strong El Niño can significantly shift rainfall and temperature patterns worldwide, and fuel extreme weather, like typhoons.
The El Niño weather phenomenon is set to intensify further into 2027 and could be the strongest ever, raising risks of extreme weather into next year, the World Meteorological Organization said on Thursday.
“If this trajectory continues, it may be stronger than anything since our monitoring began. So literally off the charts we have used for the past four decades,” WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo told a Geneva press conference, Reuters reported.
The U.N. weather agency said its forecasts showed a near 100% likelihood that El Niño will persist through February 2027, fuelled by exceptionally warm Pacific Ocean temperatures. This is the first time it has expressed such a degree of certainty, the WMO said.
A very strong El Niño can significantly shift rainfall and temperature patterns worldwide, and fuel extreme weather, like typhoons.
“El Niño is being supersized before our eyes. The science leaves no room for doubt: The planet is in uncharted waters, and those waters are heating up,” said United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
El Niño is a periodic warming of sea surface temperatures in the eastern Pacific caused by weakening trade winds. It occurs naturally every two to seven years and tends to last up to 12 months, causing intense rains and droughts across Latin America.
This year’s phenomenon has already had an impact on soft commodities in tropical areas, causing a severe food crisis across Central America’s Dry Corridor.
It is set to peak towards the end of this year, the WMO said in a statement. But its effects will continue into 2027 and are set to leave higher global temperatures next year in its wake, Saulo said.
Saulo said the WMO was stepping up preparedness and early warning efforts in preparation.
“WMO is committed to working closely with partners across the United Nations and humanitarian system to provide the climate intelligence and insights needed to support disaster management and climate-sensitive sectors like agriculture, health, energy and water resources,” she said.
Climate Change
Nepal flood rescue mission enters critical phase as thousands remain missing
Nepal’s search, rescue and recovery operation has entered a critical phase after devastating flash floods swept through communities along the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river systems, leaving hundreds dead and thousands of people still unaccounted for.
The latest figures put the death toll at 734, with 2,498 people still missing. More than 8,000 people have been rescued or evacuated, including foreign nationals.
The disaster struck on August 26 when a massive surge of water and debris tore through communities in northern and central Nepal. The precise cause remains under investigation, although the catastrophe has been linked to a glacier collapse or ice-and-rock avalanche in the Himalayan region.
Rescue teams race to reach trapped workers
Among the most urgent rescue operations is the search for workers believed to be trapped inside hydropower tunnels along the Trishuli corridor.
Authorities say 933 hydropower workers are among those reported missing. At the Trishuli 3A hydropower project, rescuers have inserted a pipe into a tunnel and begun pumping air inside as teams work to reach people who may still be alive.
Specialist teams from neighbouring India and China are assisting with the difficult tunnel operations. Access remains extremely challenging, with roads and bridges destroyed, tunnel entrances buried and sections of infrastructure cut off by mud and floodwater.
Helicopters remain vital
With large sections of the affected region inaccessible by road, helicopters have become a crucial part of the rescue effort.
Military and other rescue aircraft are being used to evacuate survivors, transport food and medical supplies and reach communities cut off by the destruction. Poor weather, mountainous terrain and rising river levels, however, continue to hamper operations.
Authorities have also warned residents to remain vigilant as water levels rise in some rivers and new landslides create additional risks.
Search turns to recovery
As hopes of finding survivors continue, rescue teams are also facing the grim task of recovering and identifying victims.
Hundreds of bodies and human remains have been recovered from flood-affected districts, with some carried considerable distances downstream. The scale of the disaster has placed enormous pressure on local identification facilities, while additional forensic and DNA-testing support is being sought.
Families of missing people have gathered at hospitals, rescue centres and military bases, searching lists of survivors and recovered victims for information about relatives who remain unaccounted for.
International assistance grows
International support is also arriving as Nepal begins the enormous task of providing emergency assistance and planning for reconstruction.
India has deployed specialist rescue personnel and relief supplies, while China is assisting with tunnel rescue operations. Other countries and international organisations are also providing humanitarian assistance and specialist equipment.
The destruction of roads, bridges, homes, power infrastructure and hydropower facilities is expected to create a major long-term reconstruction challenge.
A race against time
For rescuers, the immediate priority remains finding those who may still be alive beneath collapsed structures and inside flooded tunnels.
For families, the operation is becoming a desperate search for answers.
Across the devastated river valleys, rescue workers continue digging through mud and debris while helicopters move between isolated communities. But with thousands still missing and the threat of further flooding and landslides, authorities face a race against time to locate survivors and recover those who did not make it.
Climate Change
China evacuates thousands as Typhoon Narra brings torrential rain
Flooding and waterlogging were also reported in Pingxiang City and Ningming County, with rural roads submerged and farmland inundated.
Authorities in China’s southern Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region are evacuating residents trapped by flooding as Typhoon Narra brings heavy rain to the area.
In Shangsi County of Fangchenggang City, floodwater reached around 1.5 metres in some urban areas, inundating major roads and leaving several villages without drinking water, electricity or communications.
Local authorities deployed 50 militiamen to search for and rescue residents overnight using rubber boats and relief supplies. At least 203 people have been safely evacuated.
Flooding and waterlogging were also reported in Pingxiang City and Ningming County, with rural roads submerged and farmland inundated.
More than 400 militiamen were deployed to help evacuate residents, including door-to-door operations. In one severely affected village in Ningming, inflatable boats were used to ferry villagers across a flooded river.
In Youyi Township of Pingxiang, rescuers helped elderly people and children with limited mobility reach safer areas. By Monday morning, local militiamen had assisted 1,499 people trapped by the floods.
Typhoon Narra, the 19th typhoon of the year, was located in the Beibu Gulf early Monday, about 185 kilometres southwest of Beihai, with maximum winds of 23 metres per second near its centre.
The storm was expected to move eastward before turning north, travelling at 5 to 10 kilometres per hour toward coastal areas of Guangxi and western Leizhou Peninsula in neighbouring Guangdong Province.
Climate Change
Afghanistan floods affect more than 97,000 people so far this year
At least 97 people have died and 331 have been injured, while more than 12,000 homes have been damaged or destroyed.
More than 97,000 people have been affected by natural disasters across Afghanistan this year, with floods and flash floods causing most of the devastation, according to the United Nations.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) recorded 97,320 people affected between January 2 and August 3 across all 34 provinces and at least 202 districts.
At least 97 people have died and 331 have been injured, while more than 12,000 homes have been damaged or destroyed.
Floods and flash floods affected nearly 88,000 people, far more than any other type of disaster. Heavy snow, landslides, thunderstorms and earthquakes have also caused deaths and destruction.
Eastern Afghanistan has suffered the greatest impact, with more than 51,000 people affected. Mountainous terrain, narrow valleys and poor road networks leave many communities particularly vulnerable to sudden flooding and landslides.
The disasters have also damaged farmland, irrigation systems, roads and livestock, threatening the livelihoods of rural families and worsening food insecurity.
Afghanistan is already facing a severe humanitarian crisis, with millions dependent on assistance for food, healthcare, shelter and clean water. The UN says funding shortages are limiting the ability of humanitarian agencies to respond to growing needs.
OCHA is seeking $1.71 billion to assist 17.5 million people under its 2026 humanitarian response plan, but the appeal remains severely underfunded.
Climate change is adding to the risks, contributing to more erratic rainfall, rising temperatures and faster snow and glacier melt. Experts say stronger early-warning systems, evacuation routes, flood-resistant infrastructure and support for rebuilding livelihoods are needed to reduce the impact of future disasters.
For many affected families, however, recovery remains difficult as each new disaster threatens to erase the limited progress made after the previous one.
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