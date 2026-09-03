Former Pakistani ambassador calls for major shift in Afghanistan policy

Former Pakistani ambassador and Georgetown University adjunct professor Touqir Hussain has called for a fundamental change in Islamabad’s policy toward Afghanistan, arguing that treating the country mainly as a security issue has failed.

In an article published by Pakistan’s Dawn newspaper on Wednesday, Hussain said Afghanistan has remained a challenge for Pakistan regardless of which government has ruled in Kabul. He argued that Pakistan’s past policies have contributed to worsening the situation.

Hussain described Afghanistan as primarily a political challenge with a military dimension, rather than a military problem with a political dimension. He said ethnic tensions, the rural-urban divide, sectarian differences, ideological conflicts and competition among political and regional power groups have contributed to instability.

He also criticized the United States’ military involvement in Afghanistan, saying Washington entered the war without a clear strategy and remained involved for years despite repeated failures.

Hussain said both Afghanistan and Pakistan have suffered from decades of conflict. He argued that Afghanistan’s former political leadership also bears responsibility for the country’s current situation.

On relations between Kabul and Islamabad, Hussain said Pakistan should adopt a comprehensive strategy that combines pressure and incentives on issues including border management, refugees and trade.

He also warned Pakistan against supporting Afghan opposition groups, either independently or on behalf of Washington.

“Pakistan should never become part of another American war again,” Hussain wrote, arguing that US financial assistance cannot compensate for the losses caused by failed wars.

He said a stable relationship between Afghanistan and Pakistan is important for the security, economic future and political stability of both countries.