Climate Change
Nepal flood rescue mission enters critical phase as thousands remain missing
Nepal’s search, rescue and recovery operation has entered a critical phase after devastating flash floods swept through communities along the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river systems, leaving hundreds dead and thousands of people still unaccounted for.
The latest figures put the death toll at 734, with 2,498 people still missing. More than 8,000 people have been rescued or evacuated, including foreign nationals.
The disaster struck on August 26 when a massive surge of water and debris tore through communities in northern and central Nepal. The precise cause remains under investigation, although the catastrophe has been linked to a glacier collapse or ice-and-rock avalanche in the Himalayan region.
Rescue teams race to reach trapped workers
Among the most urgent rescue operations is the search for workers believed to be trapped inside hydropower tunnels along the Trishuli corridor.
Authorities say 933 hydropower workers are among those reported missing. At the Trishuli 3A hydropower project, rescuers have inserted a pipe into a tunnel and begun pumping air inside as teams work to reach people who may still be alive.
Specialist teams from neighbouring India and China are assisting with the difficult tunnel operations. Access remains extremely challenging, with roads and bridges destroyed, tunnel entrances buried and sections of infrastructure cut off by mud and floodwater.
Helicopters remain vital
With large sections of the affected region inaccessible by road, helicopters have become a crucial part of the rescue effort.
Military and other rescue aircraft are being used to evacuate survivors, transport food and medical supplies and reach communities cut off by the destruction. Poor weather, mountainous terrain and rising river levels, however, continue to hamper operations.
Authorities have also warned residents to remain vigilant as water levels rise in some rivers and new landslides create additional risks.
Search turns to recovery
As hopes of finding survivors continue, rescue teams are also facing the grim task of recovering and identifying victims.
Hundreds of bodies and human remains have been recovered from flood-affected districts, with some carried considerable distances downstream. The scale of the disaster has placed enormous pressure on local identification facilities, while additional forensic and DNA-testing support is being sought.
Families of missing people have gathered at hospitals, rescue centres and military bases, searching lists of survivors and recovered victims for information about relatives who remain unaccounted for.
International assistance grows
International support is also arriving as Nepal begins the enormous task of providing emergency assistance and planning for reconstruction.
India has deployed specialist rescue personnel and relief supplies, while China is assisting with tunnel rescue operations. Other countries and international organisations are also providing humanitarian assistance and specialist equipment.
The destruction of roads, bridges, homes, power infrastructure and hydropower facilities is expected to create a major long-term reconstruction challenge.
A race against time
For rescuers, the immediate priority remains finding those who may still be alive beneath collapsed structures and inside flooded tunnels.
For families, the operation is becoming a desperate search for answers.
Across the devastated river valleys, rescue workers continue digging through mud and debris while helicopters move between isolated communities. But with thousands still missing and the threat of further flooding and landslides, authorities face a race against time to locate survivors and recover those who did not make it.
Climate Change
China evacuates thousands as Typhoon Narra brings torrential rain
Flooding and waterlogging were also reported in Pingxiang City and Ningming County, with rural roads submerged and farmland inundated.
Authorities in China’s southern Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region are evacuating residents trapped by flooding as Typhoon Narra brings heavy rain to the area.
In Shangsi County of Fangchenggang City, floodwater reached around 1.5 metres in some urban areas, inundating major roads and leaving several villages without drinking water, electricity or communications.
Local authorities deployed 50 militiamen to search for and rescue residents overnight using rubber boats and relief supplies. At least 203 people have been safely evacuated.
Flooding and waterlogging were also reported in Pingxiang City and Ningming County, with rural roads submerged and farmland inundated.
More than 400 militiamen were deployed to help evacuate residents, including door-to-door operations. In one severely affected village in Ningming, inflatable boats were used to ferry villagers across a flooded river.
In Youyi Township of Pingxiang, rescuers helped elderly people and children with limited mobility reach safer areas. By Monday morning, local militiamen had assisted 1,499 people trapped by the floods.
Typhoon Narra, the 19th typhoon of the year, was located in the Beibu Gulf early Monday, about 185 kilometres southwest of Beihai, with maximum winds of 23 metres per second near its centre.
The storm was expected to move eastward before turning north, travelling at 5 to 10 kilometres per hour toward coastal areas of Guangxi and western Leizhou Peninsula in neighbouring Guangdong Province.
Climate Change
Afghanistan floods affect more than 97,000 people so far this year
At least 97 people have died and 331 have been injured, while more than 12,000 homes have been damaged or destroyed.
More than 97,000 people have been affected by natural disasters across Afghanistan this year, with floods and flash floods causing most of the devastation, according to the United Nations.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) recorded 97,320 people affected between January 2 and August 3 across all 34 provinces and at least 202 districts.
At least 97 people have died and 331 have been injured, while more than 12,000 homes have been damaged or destroyed.
Floods and flash floods affected nearly 88,000 people, far more than any other type of disaster. Heavy snow, landslides, thunderstorms and earthquakes have also caused deaths and destruction.
Eastern Afghanistan has suffered the greatest impact, with more than 51,000 people affected. Mountainous terrain, narrow valleys and poor road networks leave many communities particularly vulnerable to sudden flooding and landslides.
The disasters have also damaged farmland, irrigation systems, roads and livestock, threatening the livelihoods of rural families and worsening food insecurity.
Afghanistan is already facing a severe humanitarian crisis, with millions dependent on assistance for food, healthcare, shelter and clean water. The UN says funding shortages are limiting the ability of humanitarian agencies to respond to growing needs.
OCHA is seeking $1.71 billion to assist 17.5 million people under its 2026 humanitarian response plan, but the appeal remains severely underfunded.
Climate change is adding to the risks, contributing to more erratic rainfall, rising temperatures and faster snow and glacier melt. Experts say stronger early-warning systems, evacuation routes, flood-resistant infrastructure and support for rebuilding livelihoods are needed to reduce the impact of future disasters.
For many affected families, however, recovery remains difficult as each new disaster threatens to erase the limited progress made after the previous one.
Climate Change
US Midwest reels from deadly storms and historic floods
With more rain possible across parts of the Midwest, authorities say the recovery could take days or even weeks in the hardest-hit areas.
A powerful and prolonged spell of severe weather has battered parts of the United States, with torrential rain, record flooding, tornadoes and destructive winds leaving several people dead and causing widespread damage across the Midwest and Ohio Valley.
Indiana has emerged as one of the hardest-hit states. Authorities said at least five people had died by Saturday as days of heavy rain pushed rivers to historic levels. More than 28 centimeters of rain fell in some areas over two days, sending the White River above seven meters in parts of central Indiana and breaking records dating back to 1913.
Indianapolis experienced its worst flooding in more than 30 years, prompting hundreds of evacuations. Firefighters and other emergency crews used boats to rescue residents trapped by rising water, with at least 95 people and 45 pets rescued in the city by Saturday afternoon. More than a dozen counties declared local disasters, while hundreds more people were evacuated elsewhere in the state.
The flooding followed a major storm system that swept across Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia earlier in the week. The system produced powerful winds, tornadoes and intense rainfall. Wind gusts reached about 159 km/h in Gary, Indiana, while tornadoes were reported near Chicago.
The storms also caused extensive power outages. More than 600,000 customers across parts of the Midwest were without electricity at the height of the storm, while blocked roads, fallen trees and damaged infrastructure hampered emergency response and cleanup operations.
Ohio was also severely affected. Flooding disrupted emergency services, while 16 inmates at a correctional facility were injured by a lightning strike. Officials warned that additional flooding and severe storms could continue as the region remained under threat from successive rounds of bad weather.
Illinois has experienced an especially active tornado season. More than 200 tornadoes have been reported across the state this year, a total that already exceeds the previous annual record for the state and places Illinois close to the national record for tornadoes in a single year.
The latest storms are part of a broader pattern of repeated severe-weather outbreaks across the United States in 2026. Earlier in the year, major tornado outbreaks affected the central and Midwestern states, while flooding and severe thunderstorms have repeatedly struck communities from the Plains and South to the Midwest.
Emergency officials have urged residents to avoid flooded roads and waterways, follow evacuation orders and remain alert for further warnings. In many communities, the immediate danger has shifted from the storms themselves to rising rivers, unstable structures, downed power lines and prolonged power outages.
With more rain possible across parts of the Midwest, authorities say the recovery could take days or even weeks in the hardest-hit areas.
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