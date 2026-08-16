US Midwest reels from deadly storms and historic floods

A powerful and prolonged spell of severe weather has battered parts of the United States, with torrential rain, record flooding, tornadoes and destructive winds leaving several people dead and causing widespread damage across the Midwest and Ohio Valley.

Indiana has emerged as one of the hardest-hit states. Authorities said at least five people had died by Saturday as days of heavy rain pushed rivers to historic levels. More than 28 centimeters of rain fell in some areas over two days, sending the White River above seven meters in parts of central Indiana and breaking records dating back to 1913.

Indianapolis experienced its worst flooding in more than 30 years, prompting hundreds of evacuations. Firefighters and other emergency crews used boats to rescue residents trapped by rising water, with at least 95 people and 45 pets rescued in the city by Saturday afternoon. More than a dozen counties declared local disasters, while hundreds more people were evacuated elsewhere in the state.

The flooding followed a major storm system that swept across Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia earlier in the week. The system produced powerful winds, tornadoes and intense rainfall. Wind gusts reached about 159 km/h in Gary, Indiana, while tornadoes were reported near Chicago.

The storms also caused extensive power outages. More than 600,000 customers across parts of the Midwest were without electricity at the height of the storm, while blocked roads, fallen trees and damaged infrastructure hampered emergency response and cleanup operations.

Ohio was also severely affected. Flooding disrupted emergency services, while 16 inmates at a correctional facility were injured by a lightning strike. Officials warned that additional flooding and severe storms could continue as the region remained under threat from successive rounds of bad weather.

Illinois has experienced an especially active tornado season. More than 200 tornadoes have been reported across the state this year, a total that already exceeds the previous annual record for the state and places Illinois close to the national record for tornadoes in a single year.

The latest storms are part of a broader pattern of repeated severe-weather outbreaks across the United States in 2026. Earlier in the year, major tornado outbreaks affected the central and Midwestern states, while flooding and severe thunderstorms have repeatedly struck communities from the Plains and South to the Midwest.

Emergency officials have urged residents to avoid flooded roads and waterways, follow evacuation orders and remain alert for further warnings. In many communities, the immediate danger has shifted from the storms themselves to rising rivers, unstable structures, downed power lines and prolonged power outages.

With more rain possible across parts of the Midwest, authorities say the recovery could take days or even weeks in the hardest-hit areas.