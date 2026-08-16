IEA’s leader: We will not accept ‘un-Islamic’ demands

UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed has called on the international community to continue supporting Afghan women and girls, saying they must not be abandoned as restrictions on their rights persist.

In a message marking the fifth anniversary of the Islamic Emirate’s return to power, Mohammed said Afghan women and girls continue to bear the burden of restrictions while their hopes and aspirations for the future remain on hold.

“Afghan women must not be left behind,” she said, stressing the importance of supporting their efforts to build a better future.

The Islamic Emirate, however, maintains that women’s rights are protected within the framework of Islamic Sharia.

Its spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, has said the government remains committed to ensuring women’s rights in accordance with Sharia and that there is no cause for concern.

Afghan analysts and activists say disagreements between Kabul and the international community over women’s and girls’ rights remain a major obstacle to improving Afghanistan’s relations with the outside world.

The comments come as the United Nations and other international organizations continue to cite restrictions on women and girls as a major challenge facing Afghanistan, while urging countries to maintain support for programs benefiting Afghan women and girls.