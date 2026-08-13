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Saar: Discussion on Islamic Emirate’s five-year journey

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Saar: The Islamic Emirate’s five-year rule discussed

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August 12, 2026

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Saar: Preparations for IEA’s fifth anniversary discussed

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Saar: Five years of Islamic Emirate rule in Afghanistan reviewed

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