Afghanistan clinch Ireland series with record ODI score

Afghanistan sealed the five-match ODI series against Ireland with a game to spare after posting their highest-ever ODI total and beating the hosts by 42 runs in Belfast on Wednesday.

Batting first after Ireland won the toss, Afghanistan posted their highest-ever ODI total of 343 for nine in 50 overs. The innings was built around a brilliant 231-run partnership between Sediqullah Atal and Ibrahim Zadran.

Atal produced the standout performance, smashing a career-best 143 from 120 balls, including 17 fours and four sixes. Zadran followed with 107 off 118 balls, hitting 11 fours and a six. Their partnership laid the foundation for Afghanistan’s record total.

Ireland faced a difficult chase but received a strong response from Andrew Balbirnie, who scored 109. Curtis Campher also kept the hosts’ hopes alive with an aggressive 84 from just 46 balls. However, Afghanistan’s bowlers maintained control and bowled Ireland out for 301 in 48 overs.

Yamin Ahmadzai was Afghanistan’s leading bowler with four wickets for 71 runs, while Rashid Khan continued his impressive series with three wickets for 49 runs. Rashid has now taken 12 wickets in the series.

The victory gives Afghanistan an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series. The opening ODI was washed out, while Afghanistan won the second match by 92 runs and the third by three wickets.

The fifth and final ODI will be played at Stormont on Saturday.

Fans can watch the match live and exclusively in Afghanistan on Ariana Television.