Pakistan allows 724 humanitarian aid trucks into Afghanistan via Torkham

Pakistan has allowed 724 truckloads of humanitarian aid to enter Afghanistan through the Torkham crossing, providing a vital lifeline to vulnerable families amid a prolonged closure and worsening humanitarian needs.

Mohamed Yahya, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Pakistan, said the 724 trucks carrying humanitarian supplies had crossed into Afghanistan and reached families most in need.

“Deeply grateful to the Government of Pakistan and all those who made it possible to keep the humanitarian lifeline open. Together, we delivered,” Yahya said in a post on X.

Pakistan has kept its crossings with Afghanistan closed to regular trade since October 2025 following deadly clashes and escalating security tensions. The closure also disrupted the movement of Afghan transit goods through Karachi.

The prolonged shutdown, combined with insecurity and worsening economic conditions, has displaced tens of thousands of Afghans. The United Nations and other humanitarian agencies have continued efforts to deliver life-saving food and other assistance to displaced and vulnerable families.

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar welcomed the humanitarian operation, saying he was “glad to have facilitated this important humanitarian effort by the United Nations” and to have ensured assistance for people in need in Afghanistan.

The latest aid delivery comes amid continued tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan following ongoing militant attacks inside Pakistan. Islamabad has repeatedly accused Afghanistan of allowing Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other militant groups to operate from its territory, allegations denied by Kabul.

The security tensions have contributed to repeated clashes and the continued closure of the crossing to regular commercial activity.

Despite the broader tensions, Pakistan has continued to facilitate the movement of humanitarian assistance. Earlier last month, authorities allowed 21 of 26 vehicles carrying World Food Programme aid to cross into Afghanistan through Torkham.

The passage of 724 relief trucks represents a significant humanitarian corridor, allowing international agencies to deliver essential assistance to vulnerable Afghan families despite the prolonged suspension of normal trade and continuing security tensions between the two countries.