Afghanistan Champions League: Toofan Herat and Aino Mina Kandahar draw 1-1

Toofan Herat and Aino Mina Kandahar drew 1-1 in the 29th match of the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan on Tuesday.

Enayatullah Koohi scored the opening goal for Toofan Herat in the first half, but Ahmad Nabi Moqaddas equalized for Aino Mina Kandahar in the 32nd minute.

Both teams created chances to score in the second half, but neither side was able to find the net, and the match ended 1-1.

Toofan Herat committed 12 fouls and received one yellow card, while Aino Mina Kandahar committed 16 fouls and received two yellow cards.

Toofan Herat will face Arman FC in their next match on October 1, while Aino Mina Kandahar will take on Abu Muslim Farah on October 2.

The sixth season of the Roshan Afghanistan Champions League is being broadcast live on Ariana Television.