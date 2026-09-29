Islamic Emirate summons Pakistan’s chargé d’affaires over Nuristan incident

The Islamic Emirate’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs says it has summoned Pakistan’s chargé d’affaires in Kabul and handed him a formal protest over the alleged entry of armed and hostile elements across the Durand Line toward Nuristan.

The move follows an operation announced by Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defense two days earlier in Kamdesh district of Nuristan, in which it said 28 people were killed and 32 others captured.

In its statement, the Defense Ministry said several groups affiliated with Daesh and what it described as “Shar-o-Fasad” elements had crossed into Afghan territory with the support and encouragement of Pakistani militias. It claimed the groups were seeking to carry out acts of subversion and create insecurity.

The ministry also alleged that Pakistani military personnel, Pakistan-affiliated “Arbaki” forces and Daesh elements were involved in coordinating with the groups, but fled the area after Afghan forces launched their operation.

According to the Defense Ministry, some of those involved were former military personnel who served under Afghanistan’s previous government. It alleged that Pakistani intelligence agencies had taken some of them to Pakistan after promising assistance with asylum and employment abroad, before transferring them to military camps along the Durand Line for training and subsequently sending them into Afghanistan.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the individuals involved in the latest incident, including Daesh-affiliated elements, attempted to cross into Afghanistan with what it described as direct support and guidance from Pakistan’s military authorities. Afghan security forces prevented them from entering the country, it said.

The ministry also accused Pakistan of facilitating the recruitment, organization, training and equipping of hostile elements on its territory before directing their deployment across the Durand Line.

It said such actions, in the Islamic Emirate’s view, violate Afghanistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and run contrary to Islamic, international, humanitarian and good-neighborly principles.

The ministry warned that Pakistan’s military authorities would bear full responsibility for any consequences if such actions continue.

Pakistan has rejected allegations of involvement by its security and intelligence forces in the Nuristan incident, describing the claims as baseless.