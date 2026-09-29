Kandahar Red Crescent: More than 3,000 mental health patients treated in five years

The Kandahar branch of the Afghan Red Crescent Society says more than 3,000 mental health patients, including men and women, have received treatment at home across southern Afghanistan over the past five years.

Officials said 405 patients were also treated at the Afghan Red Crescent’s mental health treatment center in Kandahar and returned to their homes. The center is the only facility in southern Afghanistan providing treatment to mental health patients from the region.

According to officials, during the past five years, 1,936 male and 1,331 female mental health patients received treatment at their homes.

Currently, 158 patients, including men and women who pose a risk to themselves or others, are being kept and treated at the center, while treatment for another 804 patients is continuing at their homes.

Doctors said patients considered a serious danger to society are kept at the center on a permanent basis and receive regular treatment.

Meanwhile, some patients who were previously brought to the center in poor condition are now recovering and have expressed satisfaction with the services they have received.

The development comes as officials from the Red Crescent’s southern regional branch say mental health problems linked to poverty and family difficulties are increasing.

Despite the challenges, they said efforts are underway to expand mental health services so that more patients can receive treatment.