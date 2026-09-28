Kunduz football ground to be built with FIFA funding

The Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF) says a new football ground will be built in central Kunduz with money from FIFA.

The federation said an agreement has been signed between Afghanistan’s General Directorate of Physical Education and Sports and the AFF, under which 10 jeribs of land in central Kunduz will be allocated to the federation for 25 years for construction of the facility.

According to the AFF, funding provided by FIFA will be used for the project, with construction expected to begin in 2027.

The federation said the new ground will provide better facilities for athletes, allow the province to host football competitions, help identify young talent and support the development of football in Kunduz.