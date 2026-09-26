Abu Muslim Farah defeat Khurasan Faryab 2-0 in ACL season six

Abu Muslim Farah defeated Khurasan Faryab 2-0 in the 25th match of the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan.

The match was played on Saturday at the Afghanistan Football Federation Stadium in Kabul.

Both teams pushed for an opening goal in the first half, but neither side managed to find the net, and the teams went into the break goalless.

Just two minutes into the second half, Abu Muslim Farah broke the deadlock to take a 1-0 lead.

Alireza Panahi later doubled Abu Muslim Farah’s advantage, sealing a 2-0 victory for the Farah side.

Abu Muslim Farah committed 13 fouls and received two yellow cards, while Khorasan Faryab committed seven fouls and received one yellow card.

Matches from the sixth season of the Roshan Afghanistan Champions League are being broadcast live and exclusively on Ariana Television.