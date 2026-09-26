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Abu Muslim Farah defeat Khurasan Faryab 2-0 in ACL season six

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Abu Muslim Farah defeated Khurasan Faryab 2-0 in the 25th match of the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan. 

The match was played on Saturday at the Afghanistan Football Federation Stadium in Kabul.

Both teams pushed for an opening goal in the first half, but neither side managed to find the net, and the teams went into the break goalless.

Just two minutes into the second half, Abu Muslim Farah broke the deadlock to take a 1-0 lead.

Alireza Panahi later doubled Abu Muslim Farah’s advantage, sealing a 2-0 victory for the Farah side.

Abu Muslim Farah committed 13 fouls and received two yellow cards, while Khorasan Faryab committed seven fouls and received one yellow card.

Matches from the sixth season of the Roshan Afghanistan Champions League are being broadcast live and exclusively on Ariana Television.

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Afghanistan Champions League: Omar Zawak Herat beat Toofan Herat 1-0

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2 hours ago

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September 26, 2026

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Omar Zawak Herat secured a 1-0 victory over Toofan Herat in the 24th match of the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan in Kabul.

The match was played on Saturday at the Afghanistan Football Federation Stadium.

Both sides created scoring opportunities in the first half, but neither team managed to find the net before the break.

Omar Zawak Herat broke the deadlock in the 86th minute when Shadab Malikzadah scored with a fine strike to give his side the lead.

Toofan Herat committed eight fouls and received two yellow cards, while Omar Zawak Herat recorded six fouls and received one yellow card and one red card.

Toofan Herat will face Aino Mina Kandahar on September 29, while Omar Zawak Herat will take on Abu Muslim Farah on September 30.

Matches from the sixth season of the Roshan Afghanistan Champions League are being broadcast live on Ariana Television.

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Afghanistan to face India in Asian Games cricket quarter-final

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11 hours ago

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September 26, 2026

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Afghanistan are set to face India in the Asian Games cricket quarter-finals after Saturday’s rain-hit match between Nepal and Japan confirmed the Pool A standings.

The quarter-final between India and Afghanistan is scheduled to take place on September 28 in Nisshin, Japan.

Nepal secured first place in the group after Japan’s chase was washed out. Nepal had scored 149 runs for four wickets in 15 overs after being sent in to bat, but persistent rain prevented Japan from starting its innings.

The result saw Nepal advance as Pool A winners, with Afghanistan joining them in the quarter-finals as the other qualifying team. Nepal will face Sri Lanka in the quarter-finals.

Japan have been eliminated from the tournament.

 

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Sorkh Poshan Khafi rout Istiqlal Kabul 6-0 in ACL season six

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24 hours ago

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September 25, 2026

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Last Updated on: September 26, 2026

Sorkh Poshan Khafi secured a convincing 6-0 victory over Esteqlal Kabul today (Friday) in the 23rd match of the sixth season of the Afghanistan Champions League at the Football Federation Stadium in Kabul.

Reza Gholami opened the scoring for Sorkh Poshan Khafi in the fourth minute with a header before Sohrab Afghan doubled the lead in the 21st minute.

Afghan struck again four minutes into the second half to make it 3-0, while Yar Mohammad added the fourth goal in the 52nd minute.

Sorkh Poshan Khafi completed the rout with two further goals in the 68th and 70th minutes, securing a 6-0 win.

The sixth season of the Roshan Afghanistan Champions League is being broadcast live on Ariana Television.

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