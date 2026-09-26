Connect with us

Latest News

Kazakhstan calls for coordinated international engagement with Afghanistan

Published

2 hours ago

on

Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi has called for pragmatic and coordinated international engagement with Afghanistan, saying the country’s long-term stability is closely linked to the security and sustainable development of Central Asia.

Speaking during the general debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Friday, Tileuberdi said humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan remains essential but alone cannot break the cycle of poverty, displacement and dependency.

He said Kazakhstan supports a “pragmatic, coordinated and step-by-step” approach to international engagement with Afghanistan, with the United Nations playing a central role.

Tileuberdi also said Kazakhstan is working with the UN to operationalize the United Nations Regional Centre for the Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.

He said the success of the centre should be measured by the results and assistance it delivers to the region.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Latest News

Khalilzad questions Pakistan’s commitment to Afghan welfare

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 26, 2026

By

Zalmay Khalilzad, the former US special representative for Afghanistan, has questioned Pakistan’s commitment to the welfare of the Afghan people, citing Islamabad’s policies over the past three decades.

Khalilzad said in a post on X that Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif advocated for the rights of Afghan women during his speech at the UN General Assembly on Friday.

Sharif said: “Fundamental rights of the Afghan people — especially women and girls — must be respected.”

Responding to the remarks, Khalilzad said Pakistan’s policies over the past 30 years raise questions about Sharif’s commitment to Afghan welfare.

He cited Pakistan’s support for militant groups against US forces and what he described as the poor treatment of Afghan refugees as examples.

Khalilzad also said Afghanistan and Pakistan need and should have much better relations, adding that “a reset is necessary.”

 
 
 
Continue Reading

Latest News

India, UN envoy discuss Afghanistan’s humanitarian needs

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 26, 2026

By

India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met with the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Rabab Fatima, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X that Misri underscored the need to keep addressing the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people as a priority.

Misri also appreciated the role of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) and reaffirmed India’s continued cooperation with the United Nations on Afghanistan.

The meeting comes as Afghanistan continues to face humanitarian and economic challenges, with international agencies warning of significant needs among the Afghan population.

 
Continue Reading

Latest News

Pakistan PM, UN chief discuss Afghanistan amid rising Kabul-Islamabad tensions

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 26, 2026

By

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have discussed the situation in Afghanistan and security concerns during a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

According to the Pakistani prime minister’s office, the two officials discussed Afghanistan and what Islamabad described as “terrorism emanating from Afghan soil,” along with other regional and international issues.

The meeting comes amid heightened tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan following recent Pakistani airstrikes on Afghan territory.

Pakistani officials have repeatedly alleged that militant attacks inside Pakistan are planned and carried out from Afghan soil. The Islamic Emirate has rejected the allegations, saying Afghanistan is not responsible for Pakistan’s “security failures.”

 

 
 
 
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2026 Ariana News. All rights reserved!