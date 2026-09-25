Afghanistan wins two bronze medals in wushu at Asian Games

Afghanistan won two bronze medals in wushu at the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, with Mohammad Khalid Hotak and Hamid Ashrafi securing podium finishes.

Hotak won the bronze medal in the 70kg weight category, while Ashrafi claimed bronze in the 65kg category.

Hotak won his opening bout against a Yemeni opponent and defeated an Indonesian fighter in his second bout. He was then defeated by his Chinese opponent in the third round.

Ashrafi also won his first bout against an opponent from Macau, China, before defeating an Indonesian fighter in his second bout. He lost to a Chinese opponent in the third bout.

The 20th Asian Games began on Saturday in Nagoya, Japan, with athletes from 45 Asian countries competing across 43 sports.

Afghanistan is represented by athletes in nine sports at the Games.