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Afghanistan wins two bronze medals in wushu at Asian Games

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Afghanistan won two bronze medals in wushu at the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, with Mohammad Khalid Hotak and Hamid Ashrafi securing podium finishes.

Hotak won the bronze medal in the 70kg weight category, while Ashrafi claimed bronze in the 65kg category.

Hotak won his opening bout against a Yemeni opponent and defeated an Indonesian fighter in his second bout. He was then defeated by his Chinese opponent in the third round.

Ashrafi also won his first bout against an opponent from Macau, China, before defeating an Indonesian fighter in his second bout. He lost to a Chinese opponent in the third bout.

The 20th Asian Games began on Saturday in Nagoya, Japan, with athletes from 45 Asian countries competing across 43 sports.

Afghanistan is represented by athletes in nine sports at the Games.

 
 
 
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Nepal beat Afghanistan in Asian Games cricket

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6 minutes ago

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September 25, 2026

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Nepal made a strong start to their Asian Games campaign on Friday, defeating Afghanistan by six wickets after bowling them out for 102.

Afghanistan, who had beaten Japan in their opening match, struggled against Nepal’s disciplined bowling attack after choosing to bat first.

Afghanistan lost their first three wickets for just 16 runs. Faisal Shinozada then steadied the innings with 30 runs from 33 balls, putting together a 39-run partnership with Najibullah Zadran.

However, Shinozada’s dismissal triggered another collapse, with Afghanistan falling from 55 for four to 65 for six. Zadran remained at the crease and scored 30, while Nangeyalia Kharote added 17 runs to help Afghanistan pass 100.

Nepal’s bowlers Lalit Rajbanshi and Kushal Bhurtel were the main contributors. Rajbanshi took three wickets for 13 runs, while Bhurtel claimed four for 21 and came close to a hat-trick.

Chasing 103, Nepal also lost two early wickets to slip to 12 for two. Captain Rohit Paudel and Sundeep Jora then steadied the innings.

Paudel remained unbeaten on 33, while Jora scored 34 as Nepal comfortably moved towards the target and completed the chase with six wickets in hand.

The victory gives Nepal a winning start to their Asian Games campaign, while Afghanistan now have one win and one defeat from their opening two matches.

Nepal will face Japan on September 26, with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.

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Toofan Herat beat Khurasan Faryab 2–1 in Afghanistan Champions League

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17 hours ago

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September 24, 2026

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Toofan Herat secured a 2–1 victory over Khurasan Faryab in the Afghanistan Champions League on Thursday, earning three points in the sixth season of the competition.

Enayatullah Kohi was named Man of the Match in Thursday’s game.

The result gives Toofan a second win of the campaign after the Herat side opened the season with a 3–1 victory over Istiqlal Kabul.

Toofan subsequently lost 2–0 to Ariana Khost and 3–1 to Sorkh Poshan Khafi before returning to winning ways against Khurasan.

The sixth season of the Afghanistan Champions League features 10 teams and is being played in a two-stage, home-and-away format, with the competition scheduled to run until November 21.

Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) is broadcasting all Afghanistan Champions League matches live and exclusively in Afghanistan. Fans can follow ATN’s social media platforms for schedules, results, updates and highlights.

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Afghanistan Champions League: Ariana Khost beat Sarsabz Yashlar 2–1

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18 hours ago

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September 24, 2026

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Ariana Khost defeated Sarsabz Yashlar Faryab 2–1 in the 20th match of the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan on Thursday in Kabul.

Neither side managed to find the net in the first half despite several attempts, with the opening 45 minutes ending goalless.

In the second half, Sarsabz Yashlar defender Feroz Rahmani accidentally headed the ball into his own net while attempting to clear it in the 74th minute, giving Ariana Khost the lead.

Three minutes later, Waris Shirzai doubled Ariana Khost’s advantage in the 77th minute.

Sarsabz Yashlar pulled one back in the 87th minute when Farid Ahmad Hussainzada scored a spectacular long-range goal, but Ariana Khost held on to secure a 2–1 victory.

Ariana Khost’s Alireza Rahimi was named Player of the Match after an impressive performance.

Ariana Khost will face Sorkh Poshan Khafi on September 28, while Sarsabz Yashlar will take on Arman FC on the same day.

The sixth season of the Roshan Afghanistan Champions League is being broadcast live on Ariana Television.

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