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Saar: OIC Assessment of Afghanistan’s humanitarian and development situation discussed

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Saar: Uncertain fate of Afghanistan’s seat at UN discussed

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September 22, 2026

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Saar: Pakistan military strikes Afghan provinces discussed

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September 21, 2026

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Saar: Pakistan blames Afghanistan for deadly attack

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September 20, 2026

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