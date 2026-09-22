Omar Zawak edge Arman FC 4–2 in dramatic Afghanistan Champions League clash

Omar Zawak Herat and Arman FC faced each other in the 18th match of the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan on Tuesday at the Afghanistan Football Federation Stadium in Kabul. The high-scoring and entertaining match ended 4–2 in favor of Omar Zawak Herat.

The two teams started the match with a close contest, with no goals scored during the opening eight minutes. In the ninth minute, Omar Zawak captain Samir Samandari opened the scoring with a spectacular long-range strike.

Omar Zawak continued to press ahead in the second half, and in the 78th minute, Shadab Malekzadah doubled his side’s lead after receiving a well-delivered pass from a teammate.

Arman FC responded by increasing the pressure on their opponents and pulled a goal back in the 84th minute through a free kick. Omar Salah scored for Arman FC.

The excitement increased in the closing stages, as Esmatullah Hadafmand scored Arman FC’s second goal in stoppage time, reducing the deficit to one goal.

However, Omar Zawak restored their advantage soon after. Captain Samir Samandari scored his second goal of the match in stoppage time, before Shadab Malekzadah added another to complete the 4–2 victory for Omar Zawak Herat.

Arman FC will face Aino Mina in their next match on September 25, while Omar Zawak Herat will take on Toofan Herat on September 26.

Matches from the sixth season of the Roshan Afghanistan Champions League are being broadcast live on Ariana Television.