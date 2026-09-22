Sport
Omar Zawak edge Arman FC 4–2 in dramatic Afghanistan Champions League clash
Omar Zawak Herat and Arman FC faced each other in the 18th match of the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan on Tuesday at the Afghanistan Football Federation Stadium in Kabul. The high-scoring and entertaining match ended 4–2 in favor of Omar Zawak Herat.
The two teams started the match with a close contest, with no goals scored during the opening eight minutes. In the ninth minute, Omar Zawak captain Samir Samandari opened the scoring with a spectacular long-range strike.
Omar Zawak continued to press ahead in the second half, and in the 78th minute, Shadab Malekzadah doubled his side’s lead after receiving a well-delivered pass from a teammate.
Arman FC responded by increasing the pressure on their opponents and pulled a goal back in the 84th minute through a free kick. Omar Salah scored for Arman FC.
The excitement increased in the closing stages, as Esmatullah Hadafmand scored Arman FC’s second goal in stoppage time, reducing the deficit to one goal.
However, Omar Zawak restored their advantage soon after. Captain Samir Samandari scored his second goal of the match in stoppage time, before Shadab Malekzadah added another to complete the 4–2 victory for Omar Zawak Herat.
Arman FC will face Aino Mina in their next match on September 25, while Omar Zawak Herat will take on Toofan Herat on September 26.
Matches from the sixth season of the Roshan Afghanistan Champions League are being broadcast live on Ariana Television.
Sport
ACL: Sorkh Poshan Khafi maintain top spot after fourth straight win
Sorkh Poshan Khafi maintained their position at the top of the Afghanistan Champions League Season 6 standings on Tuesday after defeating defending champions Abu Muslim Farah 2–0 in Kabul.
The victory means Sorkh Poshan Khafi have now won all four of their matches, taking their tally to 12 points and keeping them at the top of the points table.
The match was the second Afghanistan Champions League fixture played in Kabul on Tuesday and proved to be a physical contest, with five yellow cards shown as both sides battled for control.
Sorkh Poshan Khafi eventually broke through to take the lead and added a second goal to secure a convincing 2–0 victory and another clean sheet.
Yar Mohammad Zakarkhil was named Man of the Match for Sorkh Poshan Khafi following his performance.
For Abu Muslim Farah, the result is a setback for the defending champions, who were looking to build momentum in their title defence. The Farah-based side now face the challenge of recovering points as the league campaign continues.
Sorkh Poshan Khafi, meanwhile, remain unbeaten and have maximum points from their opening four matches, putting them firmly at the top of the standings at this stage of the competition.
The sixth season of the Afghanistan Champions League Roshan features 10 clubs and runs until November 21.
Ariana Television Network (ATN) is broadcasting all Afghanistan Champions League matches live and exclusively in Afghanistan. Fans can follow ATN’s social media platforms for match schedules, results and tournament updates.
Sport
Afghan boxing referee heads to China for international festival
Khyber Sultani, an Afghan national and international boxing referee, has traveled to China to officiate at the 9th International Boxing Festival.
According to Afghanistan’s General Directorate of Physical Education and Sports, Soltani was sent to Xinjiang by the International Boxing Federation in coordination with the country’s Olympic and sports authorities.
The tournament, hosted in China, will run from September 21 to September 30.
Ahead of the competition, Afghanistan’s national boxing team, which had already arrived in China, completed a two-day training camp to prepare for the event.
The Afghan delegation consists of seven athletes, two coaches and one team official, who will represent Afghanistan at the international tournament.
Sultani’s appointment adds an Afghan official to the international officiating team for the competition.
Sport
Aino Mina edge Sarsabz Yashlar 1–0 in ACL match
Season 6 features 10 clubs competing in a home-and-away format, with the tournament running until November 21.
Aino Mina secured a narrow 1–0 victory over Sarsabz Yashlar Faryab in the second Afghanistan Champions League Roshan match of the day Monday.
Aino Mina claimed all three points after converting a penalty to score the only goal of the match.
Sarsabz Yashlar were unable to find an equaliser as Aino Mina held on for the win in a closely contested encounter.
The result adds another three points to Aino Mina’s campaign as the sixth season of the Afghanistan Champions League continues.
Aino Mina’s Ahlullah Darman was named Player of the Match.
Season 6 features 10 clubs competing in a home-and-away format, with the tournament running until November 21.
Ariana Television Network (ATN) is broadcasting all Afghanistan Champions League matches live and exclusively in Afghanistan.
Fans can follow ATN’s social media platforms for match schedules, results, updates and coverage throughout the season.
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