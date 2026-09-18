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Afghanistan seeks stronger ties with Saudi Arabia, dialogue with Pakistan: Mujahid
Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), has said that Afghanistan wants to strengthen ties with Saudi Arabia, praising the Kingdom’s role in reconstruction and in promoting peace and stability in the country.
In an interview with Al Arabiya English, Mujahid said Afghanistan wants continued dialogue and cooperation with Pakistan and would welcome a broader role for Saudi Arabia in helping resolve disputes between the two countries.
Mujahid said security challenges involving the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Baloch groups and others had existed in Pakistan for years and should be addressed internally rather than blamed on Afghanistan.
He also said Afghanistan does not allow the TTP to operate on its territory and does not support armed groups or permit Afghan soil to be used against other countries.
Mujahid warned that Afghanistan would defend itself and deliver a “crushing response” if Pakistan violated Afghan territory under the pretext of self-defense.
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Afghan man in Germany kills wife and goes to police station
A 40-year-old Afghan man has been arrested in the German city of Hamburg after he went to a police station and told officers that he had killed his wife, German media reported.
The man went to Police Station 31 in the Barmbek district at around 8:31 a.m. on Thursday and made the confession. Police arrested him at the station.
Police and emergency responders then went to the family’s apartment on Von-Essen-Straße, where they found the woman unconscious. Paramedics attempted to revive her and took her to hospital, but the mother of three later died.
According to BILD newspaper, the woman had been strangled.
Police secured the scene and the case has been handed over to a homicide squad and the Hamburg public prosecutor’s office. The suspect is expected to appear before a judge.
The couple’s children were at school when the incident occurred. Relatives have been receiving support from a crisis intervention team of the German Red Cross.
In a separate incident, a family member attempted to harm himself with a knife after being informed of the woman’s death. A homicide detective was slightly injured in the hand while intervening and was taken to hospital. The family member was also detained.
The investigation into the case is ongoing.
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Deputy PM Baradar inaugurates construction of industrial park in Baghlan
Afghanistan’s Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar on Friday inaugurated construction of the Qutayba ibn Saeed al-Baghlani Industrial Park in northern Baghlan province, saying the project would help strengthen domestic production and reduce reliance on imports and aid.
Baradar said economic independence was the foundation of political and cultural independence, and called for stronger industrial and productive activity across the country.
The Islamic Emirate has begun developing industrial parks in different parts of Afghanistan to process raw materials domestically, expand production and create opportunities to export finished goods, he said.
“This will gradually transform Afghanistan from a consumer country into a producer country,” Baradar said.
He said Afghanistan should make greater use of its geographic position and economic potential to reduce unemployment and poverty, and called for joint efforts by the government and the Afghan people to create long-term employment opportunities.
Baradar said the government was working to address economic challenges through a gradual and organized approach, including financial and monetary policies aimed at maintaining price stability and strengthening people’s purchasing power.
He also called on regional and international economic organizations to end Afghanistan’s inactive participation in their institutions and facilitate its return to active participation.
According to Baradar, greater participation would allow Afghanistan to present its economic priorities and opportunities and strengthen economic cooperation, technical assistance and capacity building.
The industrial park will be built on 1,679 jeribs of land and is expected to provide space for industrial activity and create jobs for thousands of Afghans.
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IEA Supreme Leader warns Kandahar officials against negligence
Akhundzada also called for government appointments to be based on merit rather than ethnicity, language, family ties or personal relationships.
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) Supreme Leader Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada has warned military and civilian officials in Kandahar that negligence in carrying out their duties could help the IEA’s enemies succeed.
Akhundzada made the remarks at a one-day seminar at the Kandahar governor’s office attended by district governors, police commanders, security officials, intelligence officers and highway officials.
He urged officials to closely monitor areas under their responsibility and said they would be accountable if insecurity emerged in their jurisdictions.
Akhundzada also called for government appointments to be based on merit rather than ethnicity, language, family ties or personal relationships.
He told officials to encourage their forces to pursue religious education and study, and instructed them not to punish people accused of crimes without a court order.
He also stressed coordination among government officials, obedience to orders, humility and adherence to religious principles, while warning against waste and misuse of public funds.
Akhundzada said security prevails across Afghanistan and urged officials to work to preserve it and properly carry out their responsibilities.
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