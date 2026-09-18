Afghanistan seeks stronger ties with Saudi Arabia, dialogue with Pakistan: Mujahid

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), has said that Afghanistan wants to strengthen ties with Saudi Arabia, praising the Kingdom’s role in reconstruction and in promoting peace and stability in the country.

In an interview with Al Arabiya English, Mujahid said Afghanistan wants continued dialogue and cooperation with Pakistan and would welcome a broader role for Saudi Arabia in helping resolve disputes between the two countries.

Mujahid said security challenges involving the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Baloch groups and others had existed in Pakistan for years and should be addressed internally rather than blamed on Afghanistan.

He also said Afghanistan does not allow the TTP to operate on its territory and does not support armed groups or permit Afghan soil to be used against other countries.

Mujahid warned that Afghanistan would defend itself and deliver a “crushing response” if Pakistan violated Afghan territory under the pretext of self-defense.