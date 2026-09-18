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IEA Supreme Leader warns Kandahar officials against negligence

Akhundzada also called for government appointments to be based on merit rather than ethnicity, language, family ties or personal relationships.

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Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) Supreme Leader Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada has warned military and civilian officials in Kandahar that negligence in carrying out their duties could help the IEA’s enemies succeed.

Akhundzada made the remarks at a one-day seminar at the Kandahar governor’s office attended by district governors, police commanders, security officials, intelligence officers and highway officials.

He urged officials to closely monitor areas under their responsibility and said they would be accountable if insecurity emerged in their jurisdictions.

Akhundzada also called for government appointments to be based on merit rather than ethnicity, language, family ties or personal relationships.

He told officials to encourage their forces to pursue religious education and study, and instructed them not to punish people accused of crimes without a court order.

He also stressed coordination among government officials, obedience to orders, humility and adherence to religious principles, while warning against waste and misuse of public funds.

Akhundzada said security prevails across Afghanistan and urged officials to work to preserve it and properly carry out their responsibilities.

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Deputy PM Baradar inaugurates construction of industrial park in Baghlan

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September 18, 2026

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Afghanistan’s Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar on Friday inaugurated construction of the Qutayba ibn Saeed al-Baghlani Industrial Park in northern Baghlan province, saying the project would help strengthen domestic production and reduce reliance on imports and aid.

Baradar said economic independence was the foundation of political and cultural independence, and called for stronger industrial and productive activity across the country.

The Islamic Emirate has begun developing industrial parks in different parts of Afghanistan to process raw materials domestically, expand production and create opportunities to export finished goods, he said.

“This will gradually transform Afghanistan from a consumer country into a producer country,” Baradar said.

He said Afghanistan should make greater use of its geographic position and economic potential to reduce unemployment and poverty, and called for joint efforts by the government and the Afghan people to create long-term employment opportunities.

Baradar said the government was working to address economic challenges through a gradual and organized approach, including financial and monetary policies aimed at maintaining price stability and strengthening people’s purchasing power.

He also called on regional and international economic organizations to end Afghanistan’s inactive participation in their institutions and facilitate its return to active participation.

According to Baradar, greater participation would allow Afghanistan to present its economic priorities and opportunities and strengthen economic cooperation, technical assistance and capacity building.

The industrial park will be built on 1,679 jeribs of land and is expected to provide space for industrial activity and create jobs for thousands of Afghans.

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Afghanistan, DRC sign $4.13 million mine-action agreements

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1 hour ago

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September 18, 2026

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Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA) and the Danish Refugee Council’s (DRC) Mine Action organization have signed two memorandums of understanding worth a combined $4.13 million to clear landmines and explosive remnants of war and support victims.

The agreements were signed during a meeting between ANDMA Director General Mullah Nooruddin Turabi and DRC Mine Action Director General J. Opreti, ANDMA said on Thursday.

Under the first agreement, worth $2.27 million, DRC will conduct mine-action activities in 13 provinces, including Kabul, Kandahar, Herat and Nangarhar. The project will survey and clear 20 contaminated sites covering about 649,000 square metres and carry out 574 urgent explosive ordnance disposal tasks.

The project will also provide mine-risk education to more than 400,000 people and cash assistance to 40 mine and explosive-remnant victims.

A second agreement, valued at $1.86 million, covers mine-action activities in Kabul, Kandahar, Nimroz and Nangarhar. It includes the survey and clearance of about 885,000 square metres of contaminated land and mine-risk education for 233,000 Afghans returning from Iran and Pakistan.

DRC will also provide cash assistance, psychosocial support and social-cohesion programmes for victims in the four provinces.

ANDMA said the projects aim to reduce the risks posed by landmines and explosive remnants of war, protect civilians and enable the safe use of cleared land.

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Five years out of school: Amnesty raises alarm over Afghan girls’ education

Five years on, millions of Afghan girls remain out of secondary school and unable to return to their classrooms.

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20 hours ago

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September 17, 2026

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Amnesty International says five years have passed since millions of girls in Afghanistan were deprived of secondary education, warning that the continued restrictions are affecting the future and aspirations of an entire generation.

The organization’s South Asia regional office said Thursday, September 17, on X that five years without access to education represent five years of injustice and lost opportunities for Afghan girls.

Despite the restrictions, Amnesty said girls across Afghanistan continue to seek ways to pursue their education, including through online learning, protests and, for some, migrating abroad to continue their studies.

Amnesty International has called on the international community to stand with Afghan women and girls and urge the Islamic Emirate to reopen girls’ secondary schools as soon as possible.

Five years on, millions of Afghan girls remain out of secondary school and unable to return to their classrooms.

The Islamic Emirate, however, has described girls’ education above the sixth grade as an internal matter and said efforts are underway to address the issue.

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