IEA Supreme Leader warns Kandahar officials against negligence

Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) Supreme Leader Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada has warned military and civilian officials in Kandahar that negligence in carrying out their duties could help the IEA’s enemies succeed.

Akhundzada made the remarks at a one-day seminar at the Kandahar governor’s office attended by district governors, police commanders, security officials, intelligence officers and highway officials.

He urged officials to closely monitor areas under their responsibility and said they would be accountable if insecurity emerged in their jurisdictions.

Akhundzada also called for government appointments to be based on merit rather than ethnicity, language, family ties or personal relationships.

He told officials to encourage their forces to pursue religious education and study, and instructed them not to punish people accused of crimes without a court order.

He also stressed coordination among government officials, obedience to orders, humility and adherence to religious principles, while warning against waste and misuse of public funds.

Akhundzada said security prevails across Afghanistan and urged officials to work to preserve it and properly carry out their responsibilities.