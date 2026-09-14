ACL: Abu Muslim Farah 4-0 Istiqlal Kabul; Omar Zawak 3-1 Sarsabz Yashlar

Abu Muslim Farah and Omar Zawak secured convincing victories on Monday as the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan continued in Kabul.

In the sixth match of the competition, Abu Muslim Farah produced a dominant performance to defeat Istiqlal Kabul 4–0.

Mahboob Hanifi and Omid Popalzai found the net in the first half to give Abu Muslim Farah a two-goal advantage at the break. Alireza Panahi and Farzad Tajik added two more goals after halftime, completing a comfortable victory and earning Abu Muslim Farah all three points.

In the seventh match, Omar Zawak defeated Sarsabz Yashlar 3–1, with Shadab Malekzada stealing the spotlight.

Malekzada scored all three goals for Omar Zawak to complete an impressive hat-trick. Mehran Khas scored Sarsabz Yashlar’s only goal, but it was not enough to prevent Omar Zawak from claiming a convincing win.

Upcoming Fixtures

The Afghanistan Champions League Roshan continues on Wednesday with two matches:

Toofan Herat vs. Ariana Khost

Khorasan Faryab vs. Aino Mina

Football fans can watch the matches live on Ariana Television Network (ATN).