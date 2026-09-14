Farooq Khan Ahmadzai makes international umpiring debut

Afghanistan captain Ibrahim Zadran has called on Afghan fans in India to come out in force and support the national team as it begins its three-match T20I series against India today, Sunday September 13.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the opening match in New Delhi, Zadran said the presence and encouragement of Afghan supporters could provide the team with an important boost.

“All those fans and Afghans who are located in India, if they could come and encourage their team, we will be so pleased,” Zadran said.

“We all wish that our countrymen come to the matches and encourage us because we get lots of energy from their encouragement.”

The series begins today, September 13, with the second T20I scheduled for September 15 and the third on September 17. All three matches will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Although the matches are being played in India, Afghanistan are the designated hosts for the series.

Zadran said Afghanistan’s players are also well prepared for the challenge after gaining valuable experience in domestic and international leagues.

“The boys are well prepared. They were all busy in leagues and playing in different parts of the world,” he said.

The captain believes T20 cricket is particularly suited to Afghanistan’s players because of their extensive experience in the format.

“Our boys are talented in this format. I can say this is our best format because the boys are playing in different leagues and have good experience,” he said.

Afghanistan have yet to beat India in a bilateral T20I series, but Zadran said his team would focus on its own strengths rather than being overwhelmed by the challenge.

“So far, we have not won (a series) against India. We will try to make it easy for us and not difficult and focus on what is our ability and what we have in our hands,” he said.

“I am sure we will perform a good match for our countrymen.”

The three-match series runs from September 13 to 17, with Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) broadcasting all three matches live and exclusively across Afghanistan.

Afghanistan vs India — T20I Series

1st T20I: September 13

2nd T20I: September 15

3rd T20I: September 17

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Host: Afghanistan

Live: ATN across Afghanistan