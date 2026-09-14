Sport
Farooq Khan Ahmadzai makes international umpiring debut
He was recently promoted to the ACB’s elite umpiring panel following a competitive selection process.
Afghanistan’s Farooq Khan Ahmadzai made his international umpiring debut during the first T20I between Afghanistan and India, becoming the seventh Afghan umpire to officiate at international level.
Ahmadzai, one of the Afghanistan Cricket Board’s leading domestic umpires, took charge of his first international match in the opening game of the three-match series in New Delhi on Sunday, September 14.
He was recently promoted to the ACB’s elite umpiring panel following a competitive selection process.
Ahmadzai joins a growing group of Afghan officials who have officiated in international cricket, including Ahmad Shah Durrani, Ahmad Shah Pakteen and Izatullah Safi, who are among the Afghan umpires currently listed on the ICC’s international umpire panel.
Pakteen is the most experienced of the group, having officiated in Tests, ODIs and T20Is.
Ahmadzai has built considerable experience in Afghanistan’s domestic game, having officiated in 38 first-class matches, 59 List A matches and 74 T20s before making the step up to international cricket.
His international debut came during a significant fixture, with Afghanistan facing India in the opening match of their T20I series.
The Afghanistan Cricket Board congratulated Ahmadzai on the milestone and wished him success in his international umpiring career.
Sport
India beat Afghanistan by seven wickets in first T20I
Arshdeep Singh was India’s leading bowler, taking three wickets for 19 runs. Jasprit Bumrah also returned to the Indian playing XI after missing recent assignments because of a left-knee injury.
India defeated Afghanistan by seven wickets in the first T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday, taking a 1-0 lead in the series after chasing down a target of 157 in 13.4 overs.
Afghanistan made a positive start after being asked to bat first, but their innings was disrupted by a sharp collapse in the middle overs. They fell from 38/1 to 43/5, losing four wickets for five runs and putting themselves under significant pressure.
The collapse began with a run-out involving Afghanistan captain Ibrahim Zadran and Sediqullah Atal. After the ball was played towards deep midwicket, the batters attempted a second run but were unable to complete it. Zadran slipped while turning for the run, allowing Ishan Kishan to finish the dismissal with a direct throw.
Afghanistan’s recovery then depended largely on Azmatullah Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi. Omarzai remained unbeaten on 64 from 44 balls, while Nabi contributed 33 as the pair added important runs to take Afghanistan to 156/8 from their 20 overs.
Arshdeep Singh was India’s leading bowler, taking three wickets for 19 runs. Jasprit Bumrah also returned to the Indian playing XI after missing recent assignments because of a left-knee injury.
Afghanistan’s total left little margin for error against India’s batting line-up, and the hosts quickly took control of the chase. Abhishek Sharma scored 82 from 32 balls, reaching his half-century from 22 deliveries with seven fours and seven sixes.
Sharma’s rapid scoring significantly reduced the required run rate and allowed India to maintain control despite the early dismissal of Sanju Samson, who made 10.
Ishan Kishan then provided further stability, scoring 42 from 33 balls. India reached the target in 13.4 overs, with Kishan helping ensure there was no late pressure in the chase.
The sides will meet for their second T20I on Tuesday.
Fans can watch the match live on Ariana Television Network (ATN).
Sport
Zadran calls on Afghan fans to rally behind team against India
Although the matches are being played in India, Afghanistan are the designated hosts for the series.
Afghanistan captain Ibrahim Zadran has called on Afghan fans in India to come out in force and support the national team as it begins its three-match T20I series against India today, Sunday September 13.
Speaking at a press conference ahead of the opening match in New Delhi, Zadran said the presence and encouragement of Afghan supporters could provide the team with an important boost.
“All those fans and Afghans who are located in India, if they could come and encourage their team, we will be so pleased,” Zadran said.
“We all wish that our countrymen come to the matches and encourage us because we get lots of energy from their encouragement.”
The series begins today, September 13, with the second T20I scheduled for September 15 and the third on September 17. All three matches will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Although the matches are being played in India, Afghanistan are the designated hosts for the series.
Zadran said Afghanistan’s players are also well prepared for the challenge after gaining valuable experience in domestic and international leagues.
“The boys are well prepared. They were all busy in leagues and playing in different parts of the world,” he said.
The captain believes T20 cricket is particularly suited to Afghanistan’s players because of their extensive experience in the format.
“Our boys are talented in this format. I can say this is our best format because the boys are playing in different leagues and have good experience,” he said.
Afghanistan have yet to beat India in a bilateral T20I series, but Zadran said his team would focus on its own strengths rather than being overwhelmed by the challenge.
“So far, we have not won (a series) against India. We will try to make it easy for us and not difficult and focus on what is our ability and what we have in our hands,” he said.
“I am sure we will perform a good match for our countrymen.”
The three-match series runs from September 13 to 17, with Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) broadcasting all three matches live and exclusively across Afghanistan.
Afghanistan vs India — T20I Series
1st T20I: September 13
2nd T20I: September 15
3rd T20I: September 17
Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
Host: Afghanistan
Live: ATN across Afghanistan
Sport
Sorkh Poshan Khafi and Ariana Khost claim victories in ACL season six
Sorkh Poshan Khafi secured a convincing 3–0 victory over Aino Mina in the fourth match of the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan in Kabul on Saturday.
Yar Mohammad Zekrkhail opened the scoring for Sorkh Poshan Khafi, before the side added two more goals to complete a comfortable win.
In the fifth match of the competition, Ariana Khost came from a 1–1 half-time scoreline to beat Arman FC 3–1.
Macdonald Ngwa Niba, an Arman FC player, opened the scoring against Ariana Khost with the team’s only goal.
Ariana Khost’s goals were scored by Jawad Alkozay, Arash Ahmadi, and Habibullah Hotak.
Ariana Khost found the net twice in the second half to seal all three points and secure a strong victory.
The sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan continues on Monday with two more fixtures:
Abu Muslim Farah vs Isteqlal Kabul | 3:30 PM
Omar Zawak vs Sarsabz Yashlar | 7:00 PM
Ariana Television will broadcast both matches live and exclusively, bringing the action directly to football fans across Afghanistan.
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